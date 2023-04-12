Trump accuses France's Macron of pandering to China

World
2023-04-12 | 09:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Trump accuses France&#39;s Macron of pandering to China
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Trump accuses France's Macron of pandering to China

Former US President Donald Trump accused French President Emmanuel Macron of pandering to China's leader Xi Jinping during his recent closely watched visit to Beijing.

Trump, who seeks to regain the White House in 2024, forged an adversarial relationship with China during his presidency even as he called Xi his "very good friend."

In a television interview, Trump derided Democratic President Joe Biden's foreign policy as having emboldened Russia, North Korea and China and sidelined the United States as a world leader - criticism that was often leveled at his own administration.

"You got this crazy world is blowing up and the United States has absolutely no say. And Macron, who's a friend of mine, is over with China kissing his ass," Trump said in an interview with Fox News late on Tuesday.

At the end of his visit last week, Macron called on the European Union to reduce on dependence on the United States and cautioned against being drawn into a crisis over Taiwan driven by an "American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction."

As president, Trump upended some tenets of America’s post-World War Two foreign policy by questioning the NATO alliance, alienating European partners and indulging autocrats.

Trump himself was accused of pandering to world leaders, autocrats in particular, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong-Un.

He praised Putin and was famously accused by his 2016 Democratic presidential opponent Hillary Clinton of being "Putin's puppet." He held a summit with Kim in 2018 and declared at a rally with supporters that "we fell in love" after exchanging letters.
 
 

World

Trump

Accuses

France

Macron

Pandering

China

LBCI Next
White House's Sullivan and Saudi crown prince discuss Yemen, Iran
Biden administration seeks input on AI safety measures
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-05

France's Macron begins China trip with Ukraine, trade on agenda

LBCI
World
11:35

Macron stands by China interview - French diplomat

LBCI
World
2023-04-07

Macron mobbed at university on final day of China trip

LBCI
World
2023-04-07

Macron in Guangzhou on final day of China trip

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:35

Macron stands by China interview - French diplomat

LBCI
World
08:50

UK imposes sanctions on 'financial fixers' for Russian oligarchs Abramovich, Usmanov

LBCI
World
08:35

US Republican Senator Tim Scott explores possible presidential run

LBCI
World
08:29

Taliban aim to boost Afghan security forces, anti-aircraft capacity -army chief

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:27

Saudi Arabia's Deputy FM receives Syrian FM to discuss political solution, refugees return

LBCI
World
2023-04-10

Japan's new central bank chief assumes office as global risks loom

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:48

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-10

Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:21

No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:48

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding

LBCI
World
01:49

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

MP Doueihi to LBCI: Salah Honein may have best chance for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:01

Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app