News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
22
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
22
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US documents leaked by young gun enthusiast
World
2023-04-13 | 03:41
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US documents leaked by young gun enthusiast
The source behind a leak of highly sensitive US government documents is a young gun enthusiast who first shared them on social media, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.
The breach -- which has sparked a criminal investigation by the Department of Justice -- includes classified information about Ukraine's battle against invading Russian forces, as well as secret assessments of US allies.
Two members of a group on online social platform Discord told The Post that hundreds of pages of material had been posted there by a man who told them he worked on a US military base and brought the documents home with him.
The man, who went by the nickname "OG", regularly posted documents on the group for months, the group members told The Post, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Some information in the documents was so sensitive it was marked "NOFORN", meaning it was not to be shared with foreign nationals, The Post reported.
The group of around 24, including people from Russia and Ukraine, bonded over their "mutual love of guns, military gear and God", and formed an "invitation-only clubhouse in 2020 on Discord", The Post reported.
OG told the group members that he spent "some of his day inside a secure facility that prohibited cellphones and other electronic devices," the paper reported.
He also told them that he "toiled for hours writing up the classified documents to share with his companions in the Discord server," the paper reported.
- Security risk -
Dozens of photographs of documents have been found on Twitter, Telegram, Discord and other sites in recent days, though some may have circulated online for weeks, if not months, before they began to receive media attention.
US officials have not publicly confirmed that the materials shown in photographs posted on social media and other sites are genuine, and their authenticity could not immediately be independently verified.
Nevertheless, the leak has created headaches for Washington, exposing US concerns over the viability of a coming Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces and suggesting it conducted spying on staunch allies Israel and South Korea.
Many of the documents are no longer available on the sites where they first appeared, and the United States is reportedly working to have them removed.
The fallout from the apparent leak could be significant -- even deadly -- potentially putting US intelligence sources at risk, while giving the country's foes valuable information.
AFP
World
US
Military
Intelligence
Documents
Leak
Young
Gun
Enthusiast
Next
Shocking prison break fugitive returned to S. Africa
Most Asian markets drop after recession warning, rate hike seen
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:43
Source of leaked US documents worked on military base
World
05:43
Source of leaked US documents worked on military base
0
World
2023-04-12
US having discussions with allies over leaked documents- official
World
2023-04-12
US having discussions with allies over leaked documents- official
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-11
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-11
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
0
World
2023-04-10
Kremlin, asked if Russia behind US intelligence leaks, says Moscow is always blamed for everything
World
2023-04-10
Kremlin, asked if Russia behind US intelligence leaks, says Moscow is always blamed for everything
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:36
China's Didi Global unveils robotaxi concept car called Didi Neuron
World
06:36
China's Didi Global unveils robotaxi concept car called Didi Neuron
0
World
06:31
Norway expels 15 Russian "intelligence officers" operating as diplomats
World
06:31
Norway expels 15 Russian "intelligence officers" operating as diplomats
0
World
06:24
Trump arrives in Manhattan for NY attorney general's deposition
World
06:24
Trump arrives in Manhattan for NY attorney general's deposition
0
World
06:17
Biden and UK's Sunak did not discuss intel leaks, White House says
World
06:17
Biden and UK's Sunak did not discuss intel leaks, White House says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
03:43
Shocking prison break fugitive returned to S. Africa
World
03:43
Shocking prison break fugitive returned to S. Africa
0
Lebanon Economy
11:21
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
Lebanon Economy
11:21
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
0
Variety
2023-04-12
“Non-surgical” weight reduction with a swallowable gastric balloon!
Variety
2023-04-12
“Non-surgical” weight reduction with a swallowable gastric balloon!
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-21
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-21
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
11:21
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
Lebanon Economy
11:21
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
2
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
3
Middle East
16:56
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
Middle East
16:56
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding
6
Variety
11:02
In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow
Variety
11:02
In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow
7
Lebanon Economy
09:01
Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
09:01
Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store