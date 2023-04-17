South Korea, US, Japan hold missile defense drills to counter North Korea

World
2023-04-17 | 03:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
South Korea, US, Japan hold missile defense drills to counter North Korea
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
South Korea, US, Japan hold missile defense drills to counter North Korea

South Korea, the United States and Japan staged joint naval missile defense exercises on Monday, in a push to improve security co-operation and respond better to North Korea's evolving missile threats, Seoul's navy said.

The news came days after the three nations agreed at talks in Washington to hold regular missile defense and anti-submarine exercises in their efforts to boost diplomatic and military co-operation.
 
Tension has simmered in recent weeks as the North ramped up military activities, testing a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday that experts say would ease the way for missile launches with little warning.

Monday's drills in international waters between Korea and Japan bring together South Korea's 7,600-tonne Aegis destroyer Yulgok Yi I, the US guided-missile destroyer Benfold, and Japan's Atago destroyer, also equipped with Aegis radar systems.

The effort focuses on mastering response procedures, from detection and tracking to information sharing, by creating a virtual target in a scenario featuring a North Korean ballistic missile provocation, the South's navy said.
 
"It is an opportunity to strengthen trilateral security cooperation against North Korea's escalating nuclear and missile threats," Captain Kim Ki-young of the South Korean destroyer said in a statement.

This would solidify the navy's capability and posture to respond to ballistic missiles, he added.

Pyongyang has threatened "more practical and offensive" action as South Korea and US forces have performed annual springtime exercises since March, some involving Japan, which the North has described as a rehearsal for nuclear war.

Separately, the air forces of South Korea and the United States are set to begin drills on Monday for a 12-day run.

Also on Monday, South Korea and Japan resumed "two-plus-two" talks of senior diplomatic and security officials in Seoul after a five-year halt, as ties thaw after a years-long feud over issues of wartime history.
 
They shared views on North Korea and regional issues, while agreeing to improve understanding of each other's policies and foster security co-operation in a "forward-looking" way, Seoul's foreign and defence ministries said in a joint statement after the meeting.

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has pledged to move ties with Japan beyond the past, visited Tokyo in March for the first time in 12 years as South Korea's leader.
 

World

US

South Korea

Japan

Hold

Missile

Defense

Drills

Counter

North Korea

LBCI Next
Ukraine seeks re-opening of food transit via Poland at talks
Central banks have yet to script final act of inflation fight as risks rise
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-03

South Korea, US, Japan hold anti-submarine drills to counter North Korea threats

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

South Korea, US to hold largest live-fire drills amid North Korea tension

LBCI
World
2023-03-13

North Korea launches missiles from submarine as US-South Korean drills begin

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

North Korea's Kim oversees simulated nuclear counterattack against US, South Korea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:17

Portuguese prisoners build confessionals ahead of Pope's visit

LBCI
World
06:09

Deutsche Bank CEO rejects EU plans on resolution rules

LBCI
World
06:05

Wildfire on French-Spanish border destroys 1,000 hectares

LBCI
World
05:48

Britain sets out steps to extend 'open banking' services

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06

Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9

LBCI
World
05:48

Australia's Woodside Energy seeks investor support against proxy firm in 2023 meet

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-05

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is okey-dokey

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13

Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:48

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:18

Lebanon's tourism industry booms with high occupancy rates during Eid Al Fitr

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:44

Hamas delegation visits Saudi Arabia amid speculation of a thaw in relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:23

Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet to hold simultaneous session to discuss municipal elections delay

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces

LBCI
Middle East
02:49

Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel

LBCI
Middle East
07:49

Saudi prince gives 4% Aramco stake to public investment firm

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app