Russia is preparing for contacts with the United States on Ukraine, the Kremlin says

18-12-2025 | 07:00
Russia is preparing for contacts with the United States on Ukraine, the Kremlin says
Russia is preparing for contacts with the United States on Ukraine, the Kremlin says

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia was preparing for contacts with the United States to get details about U.S. talks with European powers and Ukraine on a possible peace settlement to end the Ukraine conflict.

Politico reported that U.S. and Russian officials are expected to meet in Miami at the weekend, and that the Russian delegation would include Russian President Vladimir Putin's investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

When asked about media reports about a meeting in Miami, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that contacts were planned with the United States.

"We are indeed preparing certain contacts with our American counterparts in order to receive information about the results of the work that the Americans have done with the Europeans and with Ukraine," Peskov said.

The United States has held talks with Russia, and separately with Kyiv and European leaders, on proposals for ending the war in Ukraine but no deal has been reached.

Reuters

