As EV costs tumble in China, an export wave builds

World
2023-04-19 | 06:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
As EV costs tumble in China, an export wave builds
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
As EV costs tumble in China, an export wave builds

Elon Musk has said the only thing holding back electric vehicle (EV) sales is their price.

Companies like BYD (002594.SZ) are solving that problem in China – and getting ready to solve it for the world.

China's largest EV maker unveiled this week the Seagull at the Shanghai auto show, shocking analysts and rivals with the car's specs: a battery range of more than 300 kilometers (186 miles) and a starting price of just over $11,000 – about a quarter of the price of most EVs now on the market in Europe.
"The Seagull is another manifestation of the aggressive deflationary pressures coming from (Chinese) automakers," Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said in a note for investors, predicting a "more aggressive push" from Chinese companies to sell entry-level EVs outside China.

Musk's Tesla (TSLA.O) cut prices in the U.S. for the sixth time since the start of the year on Tuesday, looking to drive demand in the face of economic uncertainty and growing competition. Tesla's price cuts have prompted other automakers, including in China, to follow suit.

But the Shanghai show and the Seagull highlight a related dynamic: Chinese automakers are now leading the world in making EVs that compete on price and technology for the average budget.
And many more of those cars from BYD and its rivals will be headed to Europe, Southeast Asia and other overseas markets, threatening established automakers, executives and analysts said.

Patrick Koller, chief executive of French auto supplier Faurecia (EPED.PA), said the entry-level EV market in Europe was an open lane for Chinese automakers.

“I think an attractive car for Chinese consumers will be an attractive car for a European consumer,” he told Reuters.

Koller said he had met with the CEO or chairman of more than two dozen Chinese automakers in Shanghai. Many are looking to export to Europe, he said.

Because of their "fantastic competitive advantage," Koller predicted Chinese automakers could look to sell one million cars per year in Europe, equivalent to 8% of the market last year.

‘OUR FAIR SHARE’
Nio, which competes against the likes of BMW (BMWG.DE) with its premium electric cars in China, said this week it would launch a new, more affordable EV brand with its first target market Europe, and is also evaluating the U.S. market.

“If the overall user experience we can provide to European users is better somehow, we can establish our competitiveness,” Qin Lihong, Nio’s president said. “We can get our fair share.”

Zeekr, a premium EV brand held by China’s Geely (GEELY.UL), said it would be in most European markets by 2026.

Other established automakers are taking advantage of China's more competitive supply chain by exporting from China. BMW, for example, exports the iX3 from China to Southeast Asia and Europe.

Renault’s (RENA.PA) Dacia ships the Spring EV, an entry-level hatchback like the BYD Seagull, to Europe and ranked as the second-largest EV exporter from China last year after Tesla.

Tesla shipped more than 271,000 Model Y and Model 3 sedans from its Shanghai factory last year to Europe and other markets, roughly a fifth of its sales.

But the biggest rise in exports is coming from Chinese automakers. China’s car exports grew four-fold between 2020 and 2022 to top two million vehicles. Exports of all vehicle types are on track to top three million vehicles this year if the first-quarter pace is sustained.

BYD’s exports were up four-fold just last year, nearing 56,000 vehicles, led by its Yuan Plus EV, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers shows.

BYD has not announced export plans for the Seagull, which is priced below what is now the best selling EV in China, the BYD Dolphin, which is priced from 116,800 yuan ($17,000) in China. BYD will start delivering Dolphin in Europe from the fourth quarter.

“Maybe we see it in Rome, Warsaw or Lisbon sooner than later,” Morgan Stanley’s Jonas, said of the hatchback. “No wonder Tesla keeps cutting price.”
 
 
 
 
 

World

China

Export

LBCI Next
At least one dead, 5 injured in Manhattan parking structure collapse
Nepal's president flown to Indian capital for medical treatment
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-05

Malaysia secures $555 million potential exports during PM's China visit

LBCI
World
2023-04-05

China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-04

China probes Micron for cybersecurity risks, urges Japan to stay out of US chip export curbs

LBCI
World
2023-04-03

Japan restricts chipmaking equipment exports as it aligns with US China curbs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:53

China seeking Dutch space technology -military intelligence agency

LBCI
World
08:41

Mexico nabs, swiftly deports MS-13 gang leader to El Salvador

LBCI
World
08:08

Germany to spend 26.6 bln euros on refugees in 2023

LBCI
World
08:04

Stocks ease, dollar perks up as focus returns to Fed and inflation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-20

UBS swallows doomed Credit Suisse, casting shadow over Switzerland

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:40

Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:22

Navigating challenges: How Lebanon implements salary increases for public sector employees

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
16:21

US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier

LBCI
Sports
11:51

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:28

Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil

LBCI
Variety
06:40

Taylor Swift continues to blow away fans by wearing Lebanese designs

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:37

Why Saudi Arabia's Syrian policy will not impact Lebanese situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app