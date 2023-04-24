News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
25
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
25
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia claims progress in battle for Bakhmut
World
2023-04-24 | 02:59
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Russia claims progress in battle for Bakhmut
Russia on Sunday said its forces had advanced in Bakhmut while a top Ukrainian commander said his troops were holding the frontline through the city, all but destroyed in some of the bloodiest combat of the 14-month war.
The Russian defense ministry said its forces had secured two blocks in western districts and airborne units were providing reinforcements to the north and south. Russia sees Bakhmut as a stepping stone to more advances in eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi shared images on the Telegram messaging app of him poring over a map with three other uniformed men, with the caption "Bakhmut frontline. Our defense continues."
"We hit the enemy, often unexpectedly for him, and continue to hold strategic lines," he wrote.
Reuters was unable to verify battlefield reports.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the private Wagner military force which is leading the Bakhmut assault, has claimed 80 percent control of the city. Kyiv has repeatedly denied claims its troops are poised to withdraw.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to keep defending the city.
"It is impossible for us to give up on Bakhmut because this will [help] expand the battle front and will give the Russian forces and Wagner chances to seize more of our lands," Zelenskiy said in an interview with Al Arabiya news channel published on Sunday.
Also on Sunday, the Russian-installed head of Ukraine's southern Kherson region denied a report by a US think tank that Ukrainian forces had taken up positions on the Dnipro river's eastern bank.
"There is no enemy foothold on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro river ... our military completely controls that territory," Vladimir Saldo wrote on his Telegram channel.
Citing Russian military bloggers embedded with Moscow's forces, the Institute for the Study of War said Ukraine had "established positions" on the eastern bank, though it was not clear "at what scale or with what intentions".
Russia withdrew forces from the western bank last year as part of a series of withdrawals that signified a shift in momentum in Kyiv's favour.
Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine's southern command, neither confirmed nor denied the report, which she told Ukrainian television foreshadowed "very powerful shelling" in districts around the west bank cities of Kherson and Beryslav.
"Reacting to such information, the enemy has significantly intensified its attacks on the opposite bank," she said. Civilians had been injured and about 30 buildings destroyed, including a school, she said.
Reuters
World
Russia
Claims
Progress
Bakhmut
Battle
Territory
Politics
Government
Invasion
Ukraine
War
Next
Ukraine war spurs record global spending on military
Nations rush high-risk Sudan evacuation, some foreign citizens hurt
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-08
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut
World
2023-04-08
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut
0
World
2023-04-03
Ukraine says Russia 'very far' from seizing Bakhmut, denies Prigozhin claims
World
2023-04-03
Ukraine says Russia 'very far' from seizing Bakhmut, denies Prigozhin claims
0
World
2023-03-30
Ukraine says Russian forces make progress in frontline city of Bakhmut
World
2023-03-30
Ukraine says Russian forces make progress in frontline city of Bakhmut
0
World
2023-03-13
Ukraine, Russia locked in brutal battle in Bakhmut, casualties mount
World
2023-03-13
Ukraine, Russia locked in brutal battle in Bakhmut, casualties mount
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:37
Lessons learned from a manic March
World
04:37
Lessons learned from a manic March
0
World
04:36
Philippines' Marcos to seek specifics from Biden on US defense commitment
World
04:36
Philippines' Marcos to seek specifics from Biden on US defense commitment
0
World
04:35
South Koreans tap cash-giving apps to help offset rising living costs
World
04:35
South Koreans tap cash-giving apps to help offset rising living costs
0
World
04:32
Stocks falter ahead of earnings-packed week
World
04:32
Stocks falter ahead of earnings-packed week
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-21
Chaos reigns after Twitter’s blue checks vanish
Variety
2023-04-21
Chaos reigns after Twitter’s blue checks vanish
0
Variety
2023-04-20
South Korea announces $15 bln investment in advanced battery technologies
Variety
2023-04-20
South Korea announces $15 bln investment in advanced battery technologies
0
Press Highlights
01:02
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
Press Highlights
01:02
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
0
World
04:37
Lessons learned from a manic March
World
04:37
Lessons learned from a manic March
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:48
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:48
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Latest on the maritime property violations file
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Latest on the maritime property violations file
4
Press Highlights
01:02
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
Press Highlights
01:02
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
5
Variety
07:12
Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters
Variety
07:12
Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters
6
World
08:31
Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle
World
08:31
Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle
7
Variety
06:09
How the Clean Air Act lets closed coal plants keep polluting for years
Variety
06:09
How the Clean Air Act lets closed coal plants keep polluting for years
8
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store