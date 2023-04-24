News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK toughens sanctions Iran's Revolutionary Guard
World
2023-04-24 | 07:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UK toughens sanctions Iran's Revolutionary Guard
The UK government on Monday toughened its sanctions against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as part of new restrictions on Tehran for alleged human rights violations.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced a travel ban and assets freeze on four individuals and the IRGC "in its entirety".
Cleverly said the ban was made in coordination with the United States and European Union, without giving further details.
He has come under repeated pressure from members of parliament to extend sanctions on members of the IRGC and proscribe it as a terrorist organization.
The UK, along with its Western allies, has increased sanctions on senior officials in the IRGC after a hardline crackdown on protesters in Iran.
More than 70 Iranian officials and entities have been made subject to UK asset freezes and travel bans since October last year.
The latest involve four IRGC commanders "under whose leadership IRGC forces have opened fired on unarmed protesters resulting in numerous deaths, including of children"," the foreign office said.
They had also "arbitrarily detained and protestors", it added.
"The Iranian regime are responsible for the brutal repression of the Iranian people and for exporting bloodshed around the world," Cleverly said.
"That's why we have more than 300 sanctions in place on Iran, including on the IRGC in its entirety.
In response to previous restrictions, Iran has imposed its own sanctions on the UK and the EU in a tit-for-tat move.
AFP
World
Middle East
UK
Sanctions
Iran
Revolutionary
Guard
Next
Spain's tourism revenue seen hitting record in 2023
Brazil hopes for conclusion to EU-Mercosur trade deal this year
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:31
Britain sanctions Iranian Revolutionary Guard commanders
World
06:31
Britain sanctions Iranian Revolutionary Guard commanders
0
World
2023-03-20
Britain imposes sanctions on Iranian Revolutionary Guard officials
World
2023-03-20
Britain imposes sanctions on Iranian Revolutionary Guard officials
0
Middle East
2023-04-02
Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard member dies after Israeli attack in Syria
Middle East
2023-04-02
Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard member dies after Israeli attack in Syria
0
World
2023-04-19
US imposes sanctions on network supporting Iran's drone, military programs
World
2023-04-19
US imposes sanctions on network supporting Iran's drone, military programs
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:27
Wall St muted ahead of tech earnings, economic data
World
10:27
Wall St muted ahead of tech earnings, economic data
0
World
08:25
Watchdog: World military spending up to an all-time high
World
08:25
Watchdog: World military spending up to an all-time high
0
World
08:01
Spain's tourism revenue seen hitting record in 2023
World
08:01
Spain's tourism revenue seen hitting record in 2023
0
World
07:01
Brazil hopes for conclusion to EU-Mercosur trade deal this year
World
07:01
Brazil hopes for conclusion to EU-Mercosur trade deal this year
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
0
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
0
World
2023-03-22
PSG are a success as Qatar's political tool but bland on the pitch-Lahm
World
2023-03-22
PSG are a success as Qatar's political tool but bland on the pitch-Lahm
0
Press Highlights
2023-01-03
Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker
Press Highlights
2023-01-03
Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
News Bulletin Reports
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
2
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
01:02
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
Press Highlights
01:02
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
4
Lebanon News
06:55
Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours
Lebanon News
06:55
Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours
5
Middle East
07:12
Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria
Middle East
07:12
Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria
6
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan
7
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
8
World
03:37
Britain's FTSE 100 fall as commodity stocks drag
World
03:37
Britain's FTSE 100 fall as commodity stocks drag
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store