UK toughens sanctions Iran's Revolutionary Guard

World
2023-04-24
High views
UK toughens sanctions Iran&#39;s Revolutionary Guard
2min
UK toughens sanctions Iran's Revolutionary Guard

The UK government on Monday toughened its sanctions against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as part of new restrictions on Tehran for alleged human rights violations.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced a travel ban and assets freeze on four individuals and the IRGC "in its entirety".

Cleverly said the ban was made in coordination with the United States and European Union, without giving further details.

He has come under repeated pressure from members of parliament to extend sanctions on members of the IRGC and proscribe it as a terrorist organization.

The UK, along with its Western allies, has increased sanctions on senior officials in the IRGC after a hardline crackdown on protesters in Iran.

More than 70 Iranian officials and entities have been made subject to UK asset freezes and travel bans since October last year. 

The latest involve four IRGC commanders "under whose leadership IRGC forces have opened fired on unarmed protesters resulting in numerous deaths, including of children"," the foreign office said.

They had also "arbitrarily detained and protestors", it added.

"The Iranian regime are responsible for the brutal repression of the Iranian people and for exporting bloodshed around the world," Cleverly said.

"That's why we have more than 300 sanctions in place on Iran, including on the IRGC in its entirety.

In response to previous restrictions, Iran has imposed its own sanctions on the UK and the EU in a tit-for-tat move.
 
AFP

