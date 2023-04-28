Canadian economy grew 0.1% in Feb; likely down 0.1% in March

The Canadian economy grew 0.1% in February from January, less than expected, and the gross domestic product likely contracted in March, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.Analysts had forecast a 0.2% rise from an upwardly revised 0.6% growth in January. March GDP was most likely down 0.1%, Statscan said in a preliminary estimate.The flash estimate for March, which may change when a final tally is released next month, means the economy likely grew 2.5% on an annualized basis in the first quarter. The Bank of Canada has forecast a 2.3% rise in real GDP in the quarter ended March, after a weaker-than-expected fourth quarter of 2022.Canada's goods-producing sector expanded 0.1% in February, while the service-producing sector also posted a 0.1% rise.In March, GDP was likely impacted by decreases in retail and wholesale trade sectors, Statscan said.