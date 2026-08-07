Pope Leo XIV renews Archbishop Soueif’s appointment to Vatican dicastery for human development

The Maronite Archdiocese of Tripoli's media office announced that the Holy See has renewed the appointment of Archbishop Youssef Soueif to the Vatican's Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development for a new five-year term.



In a statement, the archdiocese said the dicastery is one of the Holy See's principal institutions.



It was established by Pope Francis to advance the Church's mission in the fields of social justice, human rights and integral human development, based on the Church's social teaching.



The dicastery works to uphold human dignity and promote a culture of peace by responding to crises and addressing the root causes of conflict.



It also prioritizes refugees, migrants and vulnerable communities, while supporting sustainable development, environmental protection, humanitarian relief and international coordination in response to disasters and social and economic challenges.



Archbishop Soueif thanked Pope Leo XIV for entrusting him with the role and pledged to continue carrying out the dicastery's mission. He also expressed his readiness to respond to current humanitarian and social challenges in a spirit of love and human solidarity.



The statement concluded: "We accompany our archbishop with our prayers for the success of this mission, for the good of humanity and the promotion of hope, forgiveness and peace."