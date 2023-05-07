Slovakia prime minister quits

2023-05-07
Slovakia prime minister quits
0min
Slovakia prime minister quits

Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Sunday he had asked the president to relieve him of his duties, after ministers' resignations weakened his cabinet which is serving in a caretaker capacity before elections in September.

Heger is due to meet President Zuzana Caputova, who has the power to appoint a new prime minister, later on Sunday.



Reuters
 

