Explosions heard in Venezuela's capital: AFP

World News
03-01-2026 | 02:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Explosions heard in Venezuela&#39;s capital: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Explosions heard in Venezuela's capital: AFP

Loud explosions, accompanied by sounds resembling aircraft flyovers, were heard in Caracas around 2:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) Saturday, an AFP journalist reported.

The explosions come as U.S. President Donald Trump, who has deployed a navy task force to the Caribbean, raised the possibility of ground strikes against Venezuela.

Sounds of explosions were still being heard around 2:15 a.m., although their exact location was unclear.

Trump on Monday said the United States hit and destroyed a docking area for alleged Venezuelan drug boats.

The Republican leader would not say if it was a military or CIA operation or where the strike occurred, noting only that it was "along the shore."

The attack would be the first known land strike on Venezuelan soil.

AFP

World News

Explosions

Caracas

United States

Venezuela

LBCI Next
Trump says Venezuela's Maduro captured after strikes
US says it thwarted potential ISIS-inspired New Year's Eve attack in North Carolina
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-15

Two explosions heard in Kabul: AFP journalists

LBCI
World News
2025-12-20

Brazil's Lula warns military action in Venezuela would be 'humanitarian catastrophe'

LBCI
World News
2025-10-10

'I am in shock,' Venezuela's Machado says after Nobel peace prize win

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-12

Iraq's Sudani secures 'major victory' in general election: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:48

Maduro faces 'wrath' of US law on drug, terrorism charges: Bondi

LBCI
World News
06:12

Venezuela seeks UN Security Council meeting on US bombings: foreign ministry

LBCI
World News
05:36

US senator quotes Rubio saying no more Venezuela strikes

LBCI
World News
05:28

Colombian president says troops deployed to Venezuela border after US attacks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-22

PM Nawaf Salam pays tribute to late President René Moawad on 36th anniversary of assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-10

Lebanese President meets Bulgarian counterpart: We agreed to back Lebanese Army

LBCI
World News
2025-12-23

Thousands of new Epstein-linked documents released by US Justice Dept — AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-01

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation 'strongly condemns' civilian toll in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:20

New Year’s Eve incident: Lebanon arrests man over public indecency at a Beirut restaurant

LBCI
Middle East News
15:47

Israeli media cite plan for broader military action against Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
World News
09:18

Strong earthquake shakes Mexico City

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

New details emerge in Lebanon’s ‘fake prince’ case as investigation advances

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

President Aoun offers condolences to Switzerland over deadly Crans-Montana resort fire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Aarida crossing: Storms wreak havoc along Lebanon-Syria border

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Israeli army says it targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon

LBCI
World News
02:59

Explosions heard in Venezuela's capital: AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More