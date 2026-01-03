Loud explosions, accompanied by sounds resembling aircraft flyovers, were heard in Caracas around 2:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) Saturday, an AFP journalist reported.



The explosions come as U.S. President Donald Trump, who has deployed a navy task force to the Caribbean, raised the possibility of ground strikes against Venezuela.



Sounds of explosions were still being heard around 2:15 a.m., although their exact location was unclear.



Trump on Monday said the United States hit and destroyed a docking area for alleged Venezuelan drug boats.



The Republican leader would not say if it was a military or CIA operation or where the strike occurred, noting only that it was "along the shore."



The attack would be the first known land strike on Venezuelan soil.



AFP



