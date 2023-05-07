ECB's Knot says rate hikes are working, more needed

World
2023-05-07 | 13:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
ECB&#39;s Knot says rate hikes are working, more needed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
ECB's Knot says rate hikes are working, more needed

The European Central Bank's interest rate hikes are starting to have an effect, but more will be needed to contain inflation, Dutch Central Bank President Klaas Knot said on Sunday.

Knot, who is also on the ECB's governing council and is known as a hawk, said he had agreed with the ECB decision on Thursday to slow the speed of rate hikes to 25 basis points, or 0.25%

But, speaking on Dutch television, he said he still could support the lifting of rates to 5% from the current 3.25%, or even higher - if inflation proves more persistent than he expects.

"Our policy works with a certain delay, so the biggest effects of what we have done so far are still in the pipeline," Knot said in interview on the program Buitenhof.

Reuters 
 

World

ECB

Working

Europe

Bank

LBCI Next
At least 8 people killed by gunman at Texas mall; shooter killed by police
Pro-Kremlin novelist injured in car explosion in Russia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-24

Climate change fight a 'core duty' for central banks - ECB's Villeroy

LBCI
World
2023-04-21

Short-sellers sit on $1 billion loss on European banks in April

LBCI
World
2023-04-12

World Bank chief says Western European countries need to help fund Ukraine reconstruction

LBCI
World
2023-03-28

European stocks extend recovery as banking fears ebb

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
14:34

US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?

LBCI
World
14:04

Binance resumes Bitcoin withdrawals after temporary closure

LBCI
World
13:53

Anti-monarchists criticize 'heavy-handed' arrests at King Charles' coronation

LBCI
World
13:43

Nigerian president to commission Dangote refinery in two weeks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:51

The ugly truth: How will larger depositors be repaid and what is the deposit recovery fund?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:28

Melhem Khalaf highlights presidential initiative's criteria for Lebanon's presidential candidate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-06

Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:51

The ugly truth: How will larger depositors be repaid and what is the deposit recovery fund?

LBCI
Middle East
07:56

12 years later: Syria rejoins Arab League - A breakdown of the decisions and details

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:28

Melhem Khalaf highlights presidential initiative's criteria for Lebanon's presidential candidate

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Arab Foreign Ministers Agree on Syria's Return to its Arab League Seat

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
05:32

4.7 magnitude earthquake in Antakya felt by Lebanese residents on the coast

LBCI
World
14:34

US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?

LBCI
World
03:37

Prince Harry an odd man out at father’s coronation spectacle

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app