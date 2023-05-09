Vietnam to require social media users to verify identity

World
2023-05-09 | 03:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Vietnam to require social media users to verify identity
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Vietnam to require social media users to verify identity

Vietnam is preparing to make it mandatory for social media users of both local and foreign platforms to verify their identity in a bid to rein in online scams, state media reported on Monday.

The measure, part of the Telecommunications Law Amendment to be issued by the end of this year, will enable law enforcement agencies to track down offenders using social media to break the law, state-run Voice of Vietnam (VOV) newspaper reported.
 
"There are times the authorities can identify social media account holders that violate the laws but cannot track them down because those criminals use cross-border applications," VOV cited information deputy minister Nguyen Thanh Lam as saying.

"Unverified accounts, no matter on local or foreign platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, will be dealt with."

According to the report, both individual and organizational users would be subject to the measure. However not all providers currently offer identity verification in Vietnam.
 
The regulation will need the approval of the country's lawmakers. Details have not been revealed yet.

Vietnam in recent years has issued several regulations together with a cybersecurity law that target foreign social media platforms in a bid to battle disinformation in news and force foreign tech firms to establish representative offices in Vietnam and store data in the country.
 

World

Vietnam

Require

Social Media

Users

Verify

Identity

Mandatory

LBCI Next
Sudan deepens crisis in Africa as UN sees 5 million more needing aid
Thailand's influential ex-PM Thaksin eyes July return from exile
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:19

Facebook has 3 billion users

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-03

Airbnb’s average home prices have gone up, so now it’s refocusing on rooms to give users more affordable alternatives

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-26

Smile Identity expands African footprint with acquisition of Appruve to strengthen ID verification services

LBCI
World
2023-04-26

Montana governor seeks to broaden bill that would ban TikTok to cover other social media platforms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:31

Switzerland holds military drills, its role in European defense in focus

LBCI
World
07:23

EU constantly working to improve sanctions on Russia – Scholz

LBCI
World
07:20

Putin tells WWII event West is waging a ‘real war’ on Russia

LBCI
World
07:19

Chinese data, US debt ceiling worries send shares lower

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-17

Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report

LBCI
World
08:32

EU takes aim at Chinese firms in proposed new Russia sanctions

LBCI
Middle East
07:15

More Iranian fuel being smuggled to Pakistan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app