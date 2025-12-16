Lebanon updates fuel prices

On Tuesday, December 16, 2025, the prices of 95- and 98-octane fuel decreased by LBP 9,000, while diesel prices fell by LBP 25,000. The price of gas, however, increased by LBP 31,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,433,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,473,000



- Diesel: LBP 1,324,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,169,000