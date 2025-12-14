News
Security calculations: Australia incident pushes Lebanon and Syria down Israel's agenda
News Bulletin Reports
14-12-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Security calculations: Australia incident pushes Lebanon and Syria down Israel's agenda
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
An attack on a Jewish Hanukkah celebration in Australia has reshuffled the priorities of Israel's political and security leadership, pushing the Lebanon and Syria files into the background as attention shifted to the implications of the assault.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who requested that a court session in his ongoing trial be postponed on Monday due to anticipated talks with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack covering Lebanon and Syria, said every Jew is now a victim of the spread of antisemitism.
Meanwhile, Israeli security and military officials sought to link the attack in Sydney's Bondi area to Iran or Hezbollah, portraying it as possible retaliation for the killing of senior Hezbollah figure Haytham Tabtabai.
Before the attack in Australia, Israeli security services had assessed that an earlier incident in Yanouh was a diversion, while the political leadership, which had already decided against carrying out a military strike, chose to avoid friction with Washington. The United States has been pressing Tel Aviv to exercise restraint on the Lebanese front.
According to an Israeli report, intelligence agencies claimed to have obtained indications of coordination between the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah. Despite this, Israel decided to give the Lebanese Army time to address the issue of Hezbollah's weapons, while conveying to Beirut through Washington its rejection of any continued cooperation between the army and the group.
At the same time, Israeli security officials have expressed concern over what they describe as growing flexibility within the U.S. administration, which is seeking to advance negotiations on the demarcation of the land border with Lebanon.
That flexibility, they fear, could lead to a settlement that replaces the demand for Hezbollah’s disarmament with a commitment not to use its weapons, along with the establishment of a demilitarized zone between the Litani River and the Israeli border.
Next
Israeli military halts planned strike in South Lebanon after army inspection
Yanouh operation raises tensions in Lebanon’s south, draws Israeli warning and army action
Previous
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-26
Former BDL governor Riad Salameh released on $14 million bail
Lebanon News
2025-09-26
Former BDL governor Riad Salameh released on $14 million bail
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:10
Witkoff, Kushner brief EU foreign ministers on Gaza via video conference, EU official says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:10
Witkoff, Kushner brief EU foreign ministers on Gaza via video conference, EU official says
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-04
FM Rajji meets UK envoy, stresses diplomacy and disarmament under state authority
Lebanon News
2025-11-04
FM Rajji meets UK envoy, stresses diplomacy and disarmament under state authority
0
World News
05:40
Louvre Museum closed as workers strike
World News
05:40
Louvre Museum closed as workers strike
