Rubio to visit Israel Thursday: Israeli govt

Middle East News
22-10-2025 | 09:09
High views
Rubio to visit Israel Thursday: Israeli govt
Rubio to visit Israel Thursday: Israeli govt

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will arrive in Israel on Thursday, an Israeli government spokeswoman said, announcing the third visit by a senior Washington official this week.

Speaking while Vice President JD Vance and special envoy Steve Witkoff were already in the country promoting the plan to end the war in Gaza, Shosh Bedrosian told reporters that Rubio would meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday.

"This is the secretary of state's third trip to Israel since mid-September, which further shows the hand-in-hand relationship that Israel and the United States have as we mark this historic time," she said.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

United States

Marco Rubio

Washington

