News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
23
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Qadar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
23
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Rubio to visit Israel Thursday: Israeli govt
Middle East News
22-10-2025 | 09:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Rubio to visit Israel Thursday: Israeli govt
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will arrive in Israel on Thursday, an Israeli government spokeswoman said, announcing the third visit by a senior Washington official this week.
Speaking while Vice President JD Vance and special envoy Steve Witkoff were already in the country promoting the plan to end the war in Gaza, Shosh Bedrosian told reporters that Rubio would meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday.
"This is the secretary of state's third trip to Israel since mid-September, which further shows the hand-in-hand relationship that Israel and the United States have as we mark this historic time," she said.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
United States
Marco Rubio
Washington
Next
UAE's Gargash says maximalist views on Palestinian issues are no longer valid
UK deploys small number of military officers to Israel following US request
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-15
Netanyahu says Rubio visit 'clear message' US stands with Israel
Middle East News
2025-09-15
Netanyahu says Rubio visit 'clear message' US stands with Israel
0
Middle East News
2025-09-14
Netanyahu says Rubio visit shows 'strength' of Israel-US ties
Middle East News
2025-09-14
Netanyahu says Rubio visit shows 'strength' of Israel-US ties
0
Middle East News
2025-09-18
Israel army tells govt to halt aid from Jordan after shooting attack
Middle East News
2025-09-18
Israel army tells govt to halt aid from Jordan after shooting attack
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Israel says cabinet to meet Thursday 1500 GMT to discuss Gaza 'hostage liberation plan'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Israel says cabinet to meet Thursday 1500 GMT to discuss Gaza 'hostage liberation plan'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:18
Palestinian official urges world to force Israel to comply with ICJ ruling
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:18
Palestinian official urges world to force Israel to comply with ICJ ruling
0
Middle East News
11:15
12 UN staff leave Yemen's Sanaa after Houthi detention: UN statement
Middle East News
11:15
12 UN staff leave Yemen's Sanaa after Houthi detention: UN statement
0
Middle East News
10:39
40 African migrants dead in shipwreck off Tunisia: Judiciary
Middle East News
10:39
40 African migrants dead in shipwreck off Tunisia: Judiciary
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:21
Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21
Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI
0
World News
13:43
US says two dead in strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat in Pacific
World News
13:43
US says two dead in strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat in Pacific
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-19
LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday
Lebanon News
2025-10-19
LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
3
Lebanon News
10:21
Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21
Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI
4
World News
09:46
US missionary abducted in Niger capital: Diplomatic sources
World News
09:46
US missionary abducted in Niger capital: Diplomatic sources
5
Lebanon News
10:55
US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”
Lebanon News
10:55
US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape
8
World News
07:27
Gold prices slide further as dollar firms, investors book profits
World News
07:27
Gold prices slide further as dollar firms, investors book profits
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More