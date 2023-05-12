UN refugee agency: 200,000 have fled Sudan

World
2023-05-12 | 07:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UN refugee agency: 200,000 have fled Sudan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UN refugee agency: 200,000 have fled Sudan

Some 200,000 people have fled from Sudan to neighboring countries since violence erupted last month, a spokesperson for the UN refugee agency said on Friday, including many malnourished children arriving in Chad.

Some 60,000 have arrived through the desert to Chad, including about 30,000 in the past few days, UN refugee agency (UNHCR) spokesperson Olga Sarrado told a Geneva press briefing. Nearly 90% of the new arrivals are women and children, she said, and one fifth of the young children are malnourished.

"UNHCR calls for immediate financial support for all actors involved in the response to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe, prevent tensions over strained resources and support those forcibly in a dignified manner," she said.

"Support from the private sector has been slow compared to other emergencies, despite the urgency and severity of the crisis," she added, saying a new appeal was expected after the agency called for $445 million last week.

At the same briefing, a spokesperson from the UN children's agency said that a factory in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, producing food for malnourished children had burnt down.

"This is the darkest, most distinct illustration to date of how this conflict threatens the lives of children through multiple means," said UNICEF spokesperson James Elder. He did not know whether the factory, which produces 60% of the ready-made food cartons in Sudan, was deliberately torched.



Reuters
 

World

UN

Refugee

Agency

Fled

Sudan

Violence

Conflict

LBCI Next
Greek PM seeks ‘innovative’ solution to decades-old Parthenon Sculpture dispute with British Museum
Tepid China data, US debt ceiling stalemate cap markets
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
03:18

From allies to foes: How uneasy relations between Sudan army, separate force exploded into violence

LBCI
World
2023-05-11

UN human rights chief calls on states with clout in region to help end Sudan conflict

LBCI
World
2023-05-02

Over 100,000 refugees crossed from Sudan to neighbouring countries - UN

LBCI
World
2023-05-01

Sudan conflict shows no sign of easing, Sudanese brace for more violence

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:49

France lands battery gigafactory with sweeteners, zero-carbon power

LBCI
World
07:54

Pakistan court orders Imran Khan's release on bail

LBCI
World
07:45

Greek PM seeks ‘innovative’ solution to decades-old Parthenon Sculpture dispute with British Museum

LBCI
World
07:34

Tepid China data, US debt ceiling stalemate cap markets

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-12

Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-12

Strava launches integration with Spotify to let users listen to content while tracking activities

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-19

In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report

LBCI
Variety
09:18

Toyota Japan exposed data on millions of vehicles for a decade

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:15

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:46

Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:26

National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:30

Frangieh's meeting with Bukhari sparks debate over candidacy

LBCI
World
13:41

US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Jumblatt on May 11, 2008 events: Reconciliation and dialogue more important than returning to past

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app