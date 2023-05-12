News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN refugee agency: 200,000 have fled Sudan
World
2023-05-12 | 07:42
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN refugee agency: 200,000 have fled Sudan
Some 200,000 people have fled from Sudan to neighboring countries since violence erupted last month, a spokesperson for the UN refugee agency said on Friday, including many malnourished children arriving in Chad.
Some 60,000 have arrived through the desert to Chad, including about 30,000 in the past few days, UN refugee agency (UNHCR) spokesperson Olga Sarrado told a Geneva press briefing. Nearly 90% of the new arrivals are women and children, she said, and one fifth of the young children are malnourished.
"UNHCR calls for immediate financial support for all actors involved in the response to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe, prevent tensions over strained resources and support those forcibly in a dignified manner," she said.
"Support from the private sector has been slow compared to other emergencies, despite the urgency and severity of the crisis," she added, saying a new appeal was expected after the agency called for $445 million last week.
At the same briefing, a spokesperson from the UN children's agency said that a factory in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, producing food for malnourished children had burnt down.
"This is the darkest, most distinct illustration to date of how this conflict threatens the lives of children through multiple means," said UNICEF spokesperson James Elder. He did not know whether the factory, which produces 60% of the ready-made food cartons in Sudan, was deliberately torched.
Reuters
World
UN
Refugee
Agency
Fled
Sudan
Violence
Conflict
Next
Greek PM seeks ‘innovative’ solution to decades-old Parthenon Sculpture dispute with British Museum
Tepid China data, US debt ceiling stalemate cap markets
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
03:18
From allies to foes: How uneasy relations between Sudan army, separate force exploded into violence
World
03:18
From allies to foes: How uneasy relations between Sudan army, separate force exploded into violence
0
World
2023-05-11
UN human rights chief calls on states with clout in region to help end Sudan conflict
World
2023-05-11
UN human rights chief calls on states with clout in region to help end Sudan conflict
0
World
2023-05-02
Over 100,000 refugees crossed from Sudan to neighbouring countries - UN
World
2023-05-02
Over 100,000 refugees crossed from Sudan to neighbouring countries - UN
0
World
2023-05-01
Sudan conflict shows no sign of easing, Sudanese brace for more violence
World
2023-05-01
Sudan conflict shows no sign of easing, Sudanese brace for more violence
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:49
France lands battery gigafactory with sweeteners, zero-carbon power
World
08:49
France lands battery gigafactory with sweeteners, zero-carbon power
0
World
07:54
Pakistan court orders Imran Khan's release on bail
World
07:54
Pakistan court orders Imran Khan's release on bail
0
World
07:45
Greek PM seeks ‘innovative’ solution to decades-old Parthenon Sculpture dispute with British Museum
World
07:45
Greek PM seeks ‘innovative’ solution to decades-old Parthenon Sculpture dispute with British Museum
0
World
07:34
Tepid China data, US debt ceiling stalemate cap markets
World
07:34
Tepid China data, US debt ceiling stalemate cap markets
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-12
Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system
Variety
2023-04-12
Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system
0
Variety
2023-04-12
Strava launches integration with Spotify to let users listen to content while tracking activities
Variety
2023-04-12
Strava launches integration with Spotify to let users listen to content while tracking activities
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
0
Variety
09:18
Toyota Japan exposed data on millions of vehicles for a decade
Variety
09:18
Toyota Japan exposed data on millions of vehicles for a decade
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
2
Lebanon News
06:34
AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1
Lebanon News
06:34
AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1
3
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
4
Press Highlights
04:46
Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate
Press Highlights
04:46
Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate
5
Lebanon News
14:26
National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president
Lebanon News
14:26
National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president
6
Press Highlights
01:30
Frangieh's meeting with Bukhari sparks debate over candidacy
Press Highlights
01:30
Frangieh's meeting with Bukhari sparks debate over candidacy
7
World
13:41
US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad
World
13:41
US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad
8
Lebanon News
14:12
Jumblatt on May 11, 2008 events: Reconciliation and dialogue more important than returning to past
Lebanon News
14:12
Jumblatt on May 11, 2008 events: Reconciliation and dialogue more important than returning to past
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store