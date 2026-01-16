Ukraine has fuel reserves for more than 20 days, Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal told parliament on Friday, describing the overall energy situation in the country as very difficult following a series of Russian drone and missile attacks on power infrastructure.



Shmyhal, who took office earlier this week, said the most challenging situation remains in the capital Kyiv, the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Odesa, and in towns near the frontline, where thousands of homes have been without electricity and heating for days in subzero temperatures.



"In some cities and regions, winter preparations have failed. Over the past two days in office, I've seen that many things are clearly stalling," he said.



"There is not a single power plant left in Ukraine that the enemy has not attacked."





Reuters