Ukraine's first lady meets with South Korea's Yoon

2023-05-16 | 04:23
Ukraine&#39;s first lady meets with South Korea&#39;s Yoon
Ukraine's first lady meets with South Korea's Yoon

Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol as a special presidential envoy, South Korea's presidential office said on Tuesday.

Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is visiting South Korea to participate in a media conference.

In an interview with South Korea's Yonhap news agency published on Tuesday, Zelenska expressed willingness to invite Yoon to her country, saying such a visit would be "very supportive" to Ukrainians.

She also warned against the risk of war fatigue and called for "more radical" support for Ukraine to fight against Russia's aggression.

South Korea, a major producer of artillery shells, has said it was not providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, citing its relations with Russia.

But Yoon said in an interview with Reuters last month his government might not "insist only on humanitarian or financial support" if civilians in Ukraine come under a large-scale attack or due to a "situation the international community cannot condone".




Reuters
 

