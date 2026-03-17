China says to provide humanitarian assistance to Iran, Mideast nations

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17-03-2026 | 04:07
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China says to provide humanitarian assistance to Iran, Mideast nations
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China says to provide humanitarian assistance to Iran, Mideast nations

China said on Tuesday it will provide humanitarian assistance to Middle Eastern countries, including Iran and Lebanon, targeted in U.S. and Israeli strikes in the now three-week conflict.

"China has decided to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Iran, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq. It is hoped this will help alleviate the humanitarian plight faced by the local populations," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a press conference.


AFP
 

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