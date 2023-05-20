India to host Quad summit next year, PM Modi says

2023-05-20 | 08:44
India to host Quad summit next year, PM Modi says
India to host Quad summit next year, PM Modi says

India will be pleased to host the next Quad summit in 2024, a group compromising the U.S., Australia, Japan and India itself, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

In opening remarks at a Quad meeting on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit, Modi told three other Quad leaders that the group was an important platform for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
 
 
 

