Former BDL governor Riad Salameh detained after questioning

Lebanon News
12-08-2026 | 09:10
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Former BDL governor Riad Salameh detained after questioning
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Former BDL governor Riad Salameh detained after questioning

Former Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Riad Salameh was detained after appearing before Beirut Investigating Judge Shahrazad Nasser, who questioned him in connection with financial charges against him.

Following the interrogation, Nasser issued an in-person detention order against Salameh, according to judicial sources.

Lebanon News

BDL

Governor

Riad Salameh

Detained

Questioning

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