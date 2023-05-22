China's harsh reaction to the Group of Seven (G7) nations' communique following a leaders' summit in Japan shows that the language in the document was not too soft, a spokesperson for the German government said on Monday.Beijing summoned Japan's envoy and berated Britain in response to statements issued at the group's summit in Hiroshima, which underscored a wide range of tensions between China and the group of rich countries.Speaking at a regular news conference in Berlin, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said she had no knowledge of any German diplomat being summoned by Beijing over the summit, which China's state-backed Global Times called an "anti-China workshop".