Hamas says return of last Gaza hostage shows its 'commitment' to ceasefire

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said on Monday that the return of the last Israeli hostage held in Gaza, Ran Gvili, showed the Palestinian Islamist movement's commitment to the U.S.-sponsored ceasefire.



"The discovery of the body of the last Israeli prisoner in Gaza confirms Hamas's commitment to all the requirements of the ceasefire agreement on the Gaza Strip, including the prisoner exchange process and its complete closure as stipulated in the agreement," Qassem said in a statement.



Israel's military announced on Monday that it had identified the remains of Gvili, a policeman killed during Hamas' October 2023 attack, and had returned them to Israel.





AFP