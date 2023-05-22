French climate investments to drive up national debt burden

World
2023-05-22 | 06:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
French climate investments to drive up national debt burden
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
French climate investments to drive up national debt burden

Investments that France needs to finance its transition to a low-carbon economy are set to add 25 percentage points to its debt burden by 2040, a report from the government-funded France Strategie think-tank said on Monday.

France will need to make additional annual investments of about 67 billion euros ($74 billion) - more than 2 percent of economic output - by 2030 to meet its objectives for reducing its dependence on fossil fuels, France Strategie calculated.
 
The think-tank, which is part of the prime minister's office, said the financial effort would weigh heavily on public finances partly because the investments imply lower potential growth, which would cut tax revenues.

As a result, the debt burden would rise by 10 percentage points by 2030 and 25 percentage points by 2040, which France Strategie suggested might need to be financed in part by a temporary tax on wealthy households.

President Emmanuel Macron's government has hoped to chip away in the coming years at France's national debt, which currently stands at slightly more that 111 percent of gross domestic product after surging during the COVID crisis.
 
The report said the financial burden of investing in Europe's energy transition also posed a risk in terms of international economic competition, as other major economies such as the United States and China were less concerned about budgetary constraints.

About 100 experts in French and European research groups as well as public French institutions participated in the report, which was led by economist Jean Pisani-Ferry, who previously helped Macron draft his economic program.
 

World

France

Climate

Investment

Drive

Up

National

Debt

Burden

Economic

Program

LBCI Next
US bomb designed to hit targets like Iran underground nuclear sites briefly reappears amid tensions
Cyber security firms' earnings set to benefit from growing threat of hacks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-20

Ahead of financing summit, France lobbies G7 over Africa debt, climate impact

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-27

Easyship strikes agreement to support eBay’s new International Shipping program

LBCI
World
2023-04-20

France sees debt burden easing, but interest costs surging

LBCI
World
2023-03-28

Investments in renewable energies must quadruple to meet climate target - IRENA

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:02

Brazil to set tougher climate change target, sources say

LBCI
World
08:02

Australia wins US support for critical minerals industry

LBCI
World
07:56

Ukraine restores power to Russia-occupied nuclear plant

LBCI
World
07:21

South Korea, EU agree to boost security ties amid Ukraine, North Korea tension

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Consultative meeting at Grand Serail to issue a recommendation on Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19

The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Hezbollah's military maneuver: A display of power beyond borders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:29

Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

France launches third phase of its initiative

LBCI
World
03:18

How Wall Street is preparing for possible US debt default

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More