Trump lawyers ask to meet Attorney General Garland – letter

World
2023-05-24 | 05:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Trump lawyers ask to meet Attorney General Garland – letter
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Trump lawyers ask to meet Attorney General Garland – letter

Lawyers for Donald Trump on Tuesday asked to meet US Attorney General Merrick Garland over the work of a special counsel who is handling two investigations into the former president.

"No President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful fashion," lawyers John Rowley and James Trusty wrote in a letter that Trump posted on social media.

They requested a meeting with Garland "at your earliest convenience to discuss the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors."

Garland appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith in November to handle the two Trump investigations.

The first investigation is looking into attempts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power following Trump's November 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

The second is looking at Trump's retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after leaving office in January 2021, and whether he tried to obstruct the Justice Department's investigation.

Trump's lawyers did not specify in the letter which investigation they wanted to discuss.

The letter was not signed by Evan Corcoran, who is recused from the classified document investigation after a judge compelled him to testify before a grand jury about his discussions with Trump about the material. Corcoran is still working with Trump's legal team on the second investigation.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice and a spokesperson for Smith declined to comment on the request by Trump's lawyers for a meeting with Garland.



Reuters
 

World

Donald Trump

Lawyers

Ask

Meet

Attorney

General

Case

US

LBCI Next
Ukraine war: Belgorod incursion may stretch Russia's defenses
World's biggest aircraft carrier sails into Oslo for NATO exercises
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-17

General Joseph Aoun's position amidst the Quincy meeting discussions

LBCI
World
2023-04-03

Donald Trump indictment: Key figures in Stormy Daniels hush money case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07

Government meets with Basketball Federation to discuss naturalization of Omari Spellman

LBCI
World
08:11

South Korea asks US to review China rule for chip subsidies

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:27

UBS in talks with Swiss authorities over Credit Suisse deal protections

LBCI
World
09:24

Deutsche, Citi admit anti-competitive bond market activity in UK probe

LBCI
World
08:58

From mangoes to luxury watches, Indians look to offload 2,000-rupee notes

LBCI
World
08:54

China prioritizing Turkmenistan over Russia in next big pipeline project

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-11

US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Prioritizing stability: US Department of State calls on Lebanon to implement reforms in Central Bank Governor selection

LBCI
World
06:28

Russian hypersonic scientist accused of betraying secrets to China

LBCI
World
09:27

UBS in talks with Swiss authorities over Credit Suisse deal protections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

The Democratic Gathering's firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh's candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:02

Lebanon’s currency dilemma: Central Bank of Lebanon explores banknotes printing options

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More