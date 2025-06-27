Lebanon says one dead, 11 wounded in Israeli strike in south

Lebanon News
27-06-2025 | 06:50
High views
Lebanon says one dead, 11 wounded in Israeli strike in south
Lebanon says one dead, 11 wounded in Israeli strike in south

Lebanon's health ministry said a woman was killed and 11 other people were wounded in an Israeli strike in the country's south, despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

"The Israel enemy strike on an apartment in Nabatiyeh led to a preliminary toll of one woman killed and 11 people wounded," the ministry said in a statement carried by the official National News Agency.

AFP 

Lebanon News

Israel

Strike

Attack

Lebanon

Nabatiyeh

President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on South Lebanon, urges international action
PM Salam condemns Israeli strikes near Nabatieh as violation of sovereignty
