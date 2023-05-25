Denmark wants to lower abortion age without parental consent to 15

World
2023-05-25 | 07:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Denmark wants to lower abortion age without parental consent to 15
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Denmark wants to lower abortion age without parental consent to 15

Denmark wants to lower the age of abortion without parental consent to 15 years from 18 currently, in line with the country's age of consent, minister for gender equality Marie Bjerre said on Wednesday.

The majority government announced its decision to support the proposal on the day marking the 50th anniversary of a law granting women the right to choose abortion.

Denmark was among the first countries in Western Europe to legalize the practice in 1973. Before that, women needed approval from a doctor to have an abortion.

Women under the age of 18 are currently allowed to have an abortion, albeit only with parental consent.

"Abortion can be associated with many emotions, guilt and shame. Asking for parental consent under the age of 18 can be humiliating and have serious consequences," Bjerre said on Twitter.

"We want to change this so that young people can choose whether or not to involve their parents," she added.



Reuters
 

World

Denmark

Lower

Abortion

Age

Parental

Consent

LBCI Next
Spain's mass tourism in candidates' crosshairs in election year
Vietnam demands Chinese ship leave its exclusive economic zone
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:45

Aid chief says Taliban agree to consider allowing women to resume agency work in Kandahar

LBCI
World
08:04

Russia summons Germany, Denmark, Sweden envoys over 'stalled' Nord Stream investigation

LBCI
Sports
06:24

Qatar must become best in Asia to challenge on global stage

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-24

Microsoft’s AI reaches Indian villages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:01

Sri Lanka making good progress in debt restructuring talks

LBCI
World
08:58

North Korea constructing satellite launch pad with 'new urgency'

LBCI
World
08:54

Mexican president ramps up rhetoric, economic intervention as election nears

LBCI
World
08:49

Thailand air force says US has denied request to buy F-35 jets

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-20

Lebanese army arrests key al-Qaeda leader

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-19

Syria's road to reintegration: Obstacles, conditions, and challenges ahead

LBCI
World
07:18

France must boost nuclear industry to keep reactor fleet safe – watchdog

LBCI
World
07:13

Fresh fighting threatens Sudan's week-long truce

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
03:34

Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured

LBCI
Middle East
02:37

Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:19

Wide protection prevents Salameh's dismissal

LBCI
Middle East
02:31

Erdogan party split on economic plan as Turkey runoff looms

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More