News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Low growth, high inflation are top risks for India
World
2023-05-26 | 07:33
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Low growth, high inflation are top risks for India
India's economy will grow about 6 percent this fiscal year with a small increase in private investment, according to a Reuters poll of economists who said lower growth and high inflation were the biggest risks to the outlook.
While that was expected to be faster than other major economies, India needs higher growth and investment to create enough jobs for the millions of people joining the workforce every year.
Gross domestic product (GDP) was forecast to have grown at an annual 5.0 percent in January-March, up from 4.4 percent in the preceding quarter, the May 16-25 poll of 56 economists showed. Forecasts ranged widely, from 3.4 percent to 6.0 percent.
Growth was forecast to average 6.0 percent for the current fiscal year and then improve to 6.4 percent in 2024-25, survey medians showed. Those estimates were largely unchanged from an April poll.
But many economists say this is still below potential.
"The issue now is (to) move back to over 7 percent we saw during high-growth years...we need to bring in a lot more reforms," said Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank.
"The current growth momentum doesn't seem to suggest we will be able to reach it if we continue on this path."
A moderate global economic outlook and the high risk of below-average rainfall in India this year, which threatens agricultural production and food supplies, suggest Asia's third-largest economy may grow by less than expected but still generate high inflation.
Nearly 60 percent of respondents, 22 of 38, said that was the biggest economic risk this year. A further 12 chose low growth with low inflation, while four said high growth and high inflation.
Inflation was predicted to average 5.1 percent and 4.8 percent this fiscal year and next, respectively, above the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4 percent, suggesting interest rate cuts are unlikely in the short term after a year of rate rises.
Ongoing price pressures and flagging private investment pose challenges for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government as it readies for national elections next year.
Private investment as a proportion of the economy has consistently declined since 2011. Over 55 percent of economists, 21 of 38, predict a modest increase this fiscal year. Another 13 expect it to stay the same and four said it would fall.
"We anticipate private investment to grow, but growth will remain lacklustre against a backdrop of slowing private and external consumption demand, global uncertainties and higher interest rates," said Alexandra Hermann at Oxford Economics.
But analysts say that is not likely to do much to raise employment.
The jobless rate rose to 8.11 percent in April, on a steady rise since the start of the year, according to widely watched data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), an independent research group.
A majority of economists polled, 20 of 36, said unemployment will increase over the coming fiscal year. Twelve said it will stay around the same while four said it will decrease.
"While corporate growth is happening and India has many growth sectors ... they don't create too many jobs. We don't think that the unemployment situation will improve tangibly," said Sher Mehta, director of research at Virtuoso Economics.
Reuters
World
Low
Growth
High
Inflation
Top
Risks
India
Economists
Next
India gets new parliament building as Modi remakes capital's center
Japan ramps up Russia sanctions with G7
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:23
Top Indian tech advocacy group replaces Big Tech execs following criticism
Variety
10:23
Top Indian tech advocacy group replaces Big Tech execs following criticism
0
Middle East
2023-05-03
IMF says inflation to slow growth across Mideast this year
Middle East
2023-05-03
IMF says inflation to slow growth across Mideast this year
0
World
2023-04-26
India's top carmaker Maruti beats Q4 profit view on strong demand, higher margins
World
2023-04-26
India's top carmaker Maruti beats Q4 profit view on strong demand, higher margins
0
World
2023-04-25
Inflation, slow demand still top concerns for retailers globally
World
2023-04-25
Inflation, slow demand still top concerns for retailers globally
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:02
Japan unveils policy outline featuring childcare, no details on funding
World
09:02
Japan unveils policy outline featuring childcare, no details on funding
0
World
08:32
Russia says it carried out overnight strike on Ukrainian ammo depots – RIA
World
08:32
Russia says it carried out overnight strike on Ukrainian ammo depots – RIA
0
World
08:20
Georgian billionaire wins $926 mln from Credit Suisse after fraud
World
08:20
Georgian billionaire wins $926 mln from Credit Suisse after fraud
0
World
07:59
Sudan war spells more disaster for Darfur city on Chad border
World
07:59
Sudan war spells more disaster for Darfur city on Chad border
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-21
Gebran Bassil and the French proposal for Central Bank Governor selection
Press Highlights
2023-05-21
Gebran Bassil and the French proposal for Central Bank Governor selection
0
Lebanon News
04:25
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
04:25
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-13
Sanctions loom over obstruction of Lebanese presidential elections
Press Highlights
2023-05-13
Sanctions loom over obstruction of Lebanese presidential elections
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-18
Academic year in public schools still suspended until further notice
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-18
Academic year in public schools still suspended until further notice
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?
2
Lebanon News
13:35
MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
13:35
MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum
3
Lebanon Economy
02:01
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
Lebanon Economy
02:01
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
4
Press Highlights
01:17
Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate
Press Highlights
01:17
Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate
5
Press Highlights
00:11
Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections
Press Highlights
00:11
Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections
6
Lebanon News
04:25
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
04:25
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
7
Lebanon Economy
03:53
Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid
Lebanon Economy
03:53
Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
French judiciary's dilemma: The fate of Riad Salameh's extradition request
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
French judiciary's dilemma: The fate of Riad Salameh's extradition request
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More