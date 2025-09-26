Tehran, Moscow sign $25 bn deal to build nuclear plants in Iran

World News
26-09-2025 | 06:55
Tehran, Moscow sign $25 bn deal to build nuclear plants in Iran
Tehran, Moscow sign $25 bn deal to build nuclear plants in Iran

Iran and Russia signed a $25 billion deal to build nuclear power plants in the Islamic Republic, Iranian state media reported Friday, with sweeping U.N. sanctions on Iran likely to return.

"A deal for the construction of four nuclear power plants with a value of $25 billion in Sirik, Hormozgan, was signed between the Iran Hormoz company and Rosatom," state television said.

Iran has just one operational nuclear power plant in Bushehr in the south.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Iran

Russia

Nuclear

Sanctions

Ukraine's military chief says Russia's 2025 offensives have failed
Erdogan says reached understanding with Trump on ceasefire, peace in Gaza
