Lebanon’s Cabinet tackles Elio Abi Hanna’s case, weapons in camps, and post-war reconstruction: The details

Information Minister Paul Morcos on Wednesday outlined the decisions made during the Cabinet session held at Baabda Palace.



He said President Joseph Aoun extended his condolences to the family of Elio Abi Hanna and stressed the importance of continuing the investigation into his killing.



Aoun also warned that “the current deadlock in Parliament is obstructing decision-making,” emphasizing that “invoking constitutional powers as an excuse for inaction is unacceptable, as the country cannot endure further instability.”



Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, for his part, noted that the investigation into Abi Hanna’s murder was progressing, adding that “weapons still in the hands of certain factions pose a threat to Lebanon’s security and its people, and do not serve the Palestinian cause.”



He said significant progress had been made toward restricting weapons inside Palestinian camps and stressed the need to complete this process.



Morcos added that the Cabinet formed a ministerial committee to establish a funding mechanism for reconstruction efforts and compensation for victims of both the Beirut Port explosion and the recent Israeli war.



He concluded by saying that the government agreed to review, in its next session, a detailed report to be submitted by the committee tasked with following up on electoral law implementation.