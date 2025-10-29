PM Salam calls for full disarmament of Palestinian camps after killing of Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna

Lebanon News
29-10-2025 | 09:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam calls for full disarmament of Palestinian camps after killing of Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
PM Salam calls for full disarmament of Palestinian camps after killing of Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reiterated his government’s commitment to restoring state authority and collecting all illegal weapons in Lebanon, particularly inside Palestinian refugee camps, following the killing of young Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna last week.

In a statement published on his account on platform X, Salam said the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee had already condemned what he described as a “painful crime”, adding that he joins in condemning the incident and extends his condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones.

Salam revealed that investigations into the killing are advancing, noting that seven suspects have been arrested so far. However, he stressed that the crime highlights a deeper security issue.

“The most important lesson to be drawn from this crime is that the weapons still held by some factions and armed groups inside the camps pose a danger to stability in Lebanon and the safety of its people, and do not serve the Palestinian cause in any way,” the prime minister said.

Salam added that significant progress has been made in removing weapons from Palestinian camps, pointing out that more than 20 trucks loaded with heavy weapons have already been handed over. Still, he acknowledged that this remains insufficient.

He insisted the process of handing over the remaining weapons must continue until it is complete.

Concluding his statement, Salam reaffirmed: “Our commitment is to confine all arms exclusively to the Lebanese state and its legitimate institutions, and to assert its authority over all of its territory.”

Lebanon News

Salam

calls

disarmament

Palestinian

camps

after

killing

Ernesto

Hanna

LBCI Next
Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes at Baabda Palace
Political debate: Lebanon's 2026 elections at risk as Parliament and Cabinet clash over electoral law
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Army takes custody of 6 Palestinian security members over killing of Elio Abou Hanna, 5 others detained in separate murder case inside Shatila camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-14

PM Salam marks anniversary of Bachir Gemayel’s assassination, calls for truth and reconciliation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-28

LBCI sources: Lebanese Army Intelligence detains suspects in Elio Abi Hanna murder case

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06

After suspension of “Rissalat Association” license, PM Salam explains government’s decision

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:54

Israel considers US warning on Hezbollah disarmament as justification for escalating border actions—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

President Aoun regrets lack of parliamentary quorum, warns against misuse of constitutional powers

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Army takes custody of 6 Palestinian security members over killing of Elio Abou Hanna, 5 others detained in separate murder case inside Shatila camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Lebanon’s Cabinet tackles Elio Abi Hanna’s case, weapons in camps, and post-war reconstruction: The details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-28

Lebanese Army removes Israeli earth barrier in South Lebanon's Markaba

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-03

Lost evidence and conflicting accounts deepen Imam Musa al-Sadr mystery—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-12

Lebanon’s President offers condolences to Qatar’s PM over diplomats killed in car accident

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-23

Lebanon's PM Salam meets US General on ceasefire monitoring mechanism

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Army takes custody of 6 Palestinian security members over killing of Elio Abou Hanna, 5 others detained in separate murder case inside Shatila camp

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18

Israeli army says Gaza ceasefire renewed after ‘dozens’ of targets hit

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

At Naqoura talks, US envoy Ortagus, Lt. Gen. Clearfield stress continued coordination to preserve Lebanon’s peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Lebanon’s Cabinet tackles Elio Abi Hanna’s case, weapons in camps, and post-war reconstruction: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:38

Gaza civil defence tells AFP at least 50 killed in Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Lebanese army targets major drug traffickers in Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

PM Salam calls for full disarmament of Palestinian camps after killing of Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More