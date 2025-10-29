PM Salam calls for full disarmament of Palestinian camps after killing of Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reiterated his government’s commitment to restoring state authority and collecting all illegal weapons in Lebanon, particularly inside Palestinian refugee camps, following the killing of young Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna last week.



In a statement published on his account on platform X, Salam said the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee had already condemned what he described as a “painful crime”, adding that he joins in condemning the incident and extends his condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones.



Salam revealed that investigations into the killing are advancing, noting that seven suspects have been arrested so far. However, he stressed that the crime highlights a deeper security issue.



“The most important lesson to be drawn from this crime is that the weapons still held by some factions and armed groups inside the camps pose a danger to stability in Lebanon and the safety of its people, and do not serve the Palestinian cause in any way,” the prime minister said.



Salam added that significant progress has been made in removing weapons from Palestinian camps, pointing out that more than 20 trucks loaded with heavy weapons have already been handed over. Still, he acknowledged that this remains insufficient.



He insisted the process of handing over the remaining weapons must continue until it is complete.



Concluding his statement, Salam reaffirmed: “Our commitment is to confine all arms exclusively to the Lebanese state and its legitimate institutions, and to assert its authority over all of its territory.”