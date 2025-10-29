News
At Naqoura talks, US envoy Ortagus, Lt. Gen. Clearfield stress continued coordination to preserve Lebanon's peace
Lebanon News
29-10-2025 | 08:27
At Naqoura talks, US envoy Ortagus, Lt. Gen. Clearfield stress continued coordination to preserve Lebanon’s peace
In a statement on Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy in Beirut confirmed that senior leaders met in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, to review the Lebanese army’s progress on maintaining the cessation of hostilities arrangements and advancing disarmament efforts across the country.
The session, which was hosted by UNIFIL, included Lt. Gen. Joseph Clearfield, chairman of the Mechanism, U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus, and senior representatives from each of the delegations. All members affirmed their shared commitment to Lebanon’s stability.
For his part, Clearfield affirmed that “formalizing the meeting schedule ensures that all participants are aligned, informed, and ready to present transparent updates to the international community.”
“This predictability supports operational efficiency and builds the shared confidence and trust necessary to advance lasting peace in Lebanon.”
During the 12th iteration of the Pentalateral, the army provided a detailed update highlighting a recent operation to clear an underground facility near Wadi Al-Aziyeh.
Praising the Lebanese military’s professionalism and discipline, Clearfield said: “I have observed them conduct a wide range of operations, from providing escorts for olive harvesting to carrying out complex operations to locate, dismantle, and neutralize an underground facility believed to be used by malign actors.”
“Their performance reflects the strength of Lebanon’s Armed Forces and their resolve to secure their nation’s future.”
The group also reviewed ongoing efforts to address violations of the cessation of hostilities. Participants agreed to keep the issue as a standing item on the agenda for future meetings, as part of their collective commitment to uphold peace and accountability under the cessation framework.
“We continue to monitor developments in Lebanon and welcome the government’s decision to bring all weapons under state control by the end of the year,” the U.S. envoy affirmed.
She added that the Lebanese army “must now fully implement its plan.”
The Mechanism “continues to play a central role in monitoring, verifying, and assisting in the enforcement of commitments made by both Israel and Lebanon,“ the statement read.
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Ceasefire
UNIFIL
Joseph Clearfield
Morgan Ortagus
Naqoura
