Expat vote controversy dominates cabinet session, proposals referred for review
29-10-2025 | 14:08
Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Lebanon’s Cabinet convened on Wednesday to discuss the country’s election law and related issues, including the voting rights of Lebanese living abroad.
After Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri declined to include a repeated urgent proposal in Parliament granting the diaspora the right to vote for all 128 parliamentary seats in their districts abroad, the issue became a topic of discussion in the Cabinet.
President Joseph Aoun requested the postponement of the first and second items on the agenda, both of which pertain to diaspora voting.
The first proposal would allow expatriates to vote for all 128 MPs according to official electoral rolls, while the second would amend Article 84 of the election law, replacing the existing magnetic voting card with a QR code system, which is considered more cost-effective.
Debate over the broader election law intensified after other items on the agenda were addressed.
According to LBCI, three ministers objected to allowing expatriates to vote for all 128 MPs from abroad, citing concerns that some candidates lack the freedom to campaign outside Lebanon, which could undermine equality and equal opportunity.
Other ministers opposed changes due to the absence of consensus, insisting that the current law remain in effect.
Kamal Chehade, Minister for the Displaced and Minister of State for Technology, reportedly threatened that ministers from the Lebanese Forces would withdraw from the session, saying the Cabinet could not move forward as long as the bill submitted by Minister Rajji was not brought to a vote, despite majority support.
President Aoun intervened, urging calm, and said: “Do not challenge us on the diaspora issue; we all want them to cast their votes. Let’s continue the discussion calmly.”
The Cabinet ultimately referred the two diaspora-related proposals to the ministerial committee responsible for overseeing election matters.
Another major agenda item, concerning the addition of those affected by the August 4 Beirut Port explosion to the list of beneficiaries under the state compensation mechanism, was also referred to the ministerial committee.
