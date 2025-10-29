Army takes custody of 6 Palestinian security members over killing of Elio Abou Hanna, 5 others detained in separate murder case inside Shatila camp

The Lebanese Army announced on Wednesday that it had taken custody of several suspects from inside the Shatila Palestinian refugee camp in Beirut in connection with two separate crimes, including the killing of Elio Abou Hanna.



In a statement, the Army Command – Directorate of Orientation said that, following intensive coordination and communication with authorities inside the camp, the Army Intelligence Directorate received six members of the Palestinian National Security Forces.



The suspects are linked to the shooting at Abou Hanna’s vehicle that resulted in his killing inside the camp on 26 October 2025.



According to the statement, the six men were stationed at a security checkpoint in the camp at the time of the incident.



The army also said it had taken into custody five additional suspects—a Lebanese citizen and four Syrian nationals—in a separate criminal case involving the murder of a young woman whose body was discovered in Shatila camp on 28 October 2025.



“Investigations have begun with them, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects,” the statement said.