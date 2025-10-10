Quake-hit southern Philippines jolted with magnitude-6.9 aftershock

10-10-2025 | 07:46
Quake-hit southern Philippines jolted with magnitude-6.9 aftershock
Quake-hit southern Philippines jolted with magnitude-6.9 aftershock

A powerful 6.9-magnitude aftershock jolted quake-hit southern Philippines late Friday, triggering a fresh tsunami alert just hours after an earlier warning, authorities said.

The tremor struck at 7:12 p.m. (1112 GMT), prompting the Philippine seismology office to warn of "life-threatening wave heights" and urge coastal residents to "immediately evacuate to higher grounds or move farther inland."

AFP

World News

Philippines

Aftershock

Tsunami

Earthquake

