Quake-hit southern Philippines jolted with magnitude-6.9 aftershock
World News
10-10-2025 | 07:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Quake-hit southern Philippines jolted with magnitude-6.9 aftershock
A powerful 6.9-magnitude aftershock jolted quake-hit southern Philippines late Friday, triggering a fresh tsunami alert just hours after an earlier warning, authorities said.
The tremor struck at 7:12 p.m. (1112 GMT), prompting the Philippine seismology office to warn of "life-threatening wave heights" and urge coastal residents to "immediately evacuate to higher grounds or move farther inland."
AFP
World News
Philippines
Aftershock
Tsunami
Earthquake
