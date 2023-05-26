Failure to back Ukraine would send signal to China about taking Taiwan -US senator

World
2023-05-26 | 14:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Failure to back Ukraine would send signal to China about taking Taiwan -US senator
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Failure to back Ukraine would send signal to China about taking Taiwan -US senator

If the United States fails to back Ukraine enough in the war against Russia, that would send a signal to China that it could take Taiwan, a senior Senator said on a visit to Kyiv on Friday.

Lindsey Graham, a Republican, said after meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that US President Joe Biden should send more weapons to Ukraine in addition to the more than $35 billion of weaponry and military hardware already provided.

A hard line toward China is one of the few policies with bipartisan support in the deeply divided US Congress.

Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory. Chinese armed forces conducted exercises, fired missiles over Taiwan and cut military contacts with Washington after former House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-governed island in August 2022.

"There can be no backing off of helping Ukraine because if we fail here, there goes Taiwan," Graham told reporters.

"If you're running for President, as a Republican or Democrat, I don't know how you can make the argument that we're stronger against China if we pull the plug on Ukraine - that makes zero sense. What I want the Chinese to see is that invading a neighbor is not as easy as it looks."

He continued: "The best way to protect Taiwan and world order is for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to lose."

In order for a long-anticipated Ukraine counteroffensive to succeed, its forces need more and better armaments, such as US-made F-16 fighter jets and longer-range weapons, Graham said.

"There are weapons that matter and we've been too slow getting weapons that matter to the Ukrainian military ... my message to the Biden administration is, I appreciate what you have done. You need to do more," said Graham.



Reuters
 

World

Failure

Back

Ukraine

Signal

China

Taiwan

US

Senator

LBCI Next
Chinese ships ignore Vietnam demand to leave area close to Russian-run gas fields
Ukraine shoots down 10 missiles, over 20 drones in Russian attacks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-02

US seeks allies' backing for possible China sanctions over Ukraine war

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-25

Russia's mercenaries send back bodies of US and Turkish citizens from Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-05-21

G7 signals long-term Ukraine support to Russia, woos 'Global South'

LBCI
World
2023-05-19

Poland urges China to pressure Russia to end war in Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
14:45

EU condemns Russian deal to station nuclear warheads in Belarus

LBCI
World
14:34

IMF says US interest rates need to stay higher to bring inflation down

LBCI
World
14:15

IMF, others should give $100 bln climate FX guarantee – document

LBCI
World
14:09

Brazil says UN confirmed Amazonian city of Belem as COP30 host

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-18

Beirut's cultural scene revives again as Sursock Museum will soon come back to life

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02

Any upcoming agreement between Hezbollah, Bkerki?

LBCI
Middle East
09:07

Kuwait suspends new visas for Philippines workers in rights row

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-18

Lebanese hop on the ChatGPT craze, as the platform translates into the Lebanese dialect

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:01

World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:17

Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:11

Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:53

Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement

LBCI
Middle East
04:42

Turkey election 2023: What's at stake in the runoff?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

MP Bilal Houshaymi to LBCI: Hezbollah's 'parade' is a message to the inside, not the outside

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More