News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Failure to back Ukraine would send signal to China about taking Taiwan -US senator
World
2023-05-26 | 14:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Failure to back Ukraine would send signal to China about taking Taiwan -US senator
If the United States fails to back Ukraine enough in the war against Russia, that would send a signal to China that it could take Taiwan, a senior Senator said on a visit to Kyiv on Friday.
Lindsey Graham, a Republican, said after meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that US President Joe Biden should send more weapons to Ukraine in addition to the more than $35 billion of weaponry and military hardware already provided.
A hard line toward China is one of the few policies with bipartisan support in the deeply divided US Congress.
Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory. Chinese armed forces conducted exercises, fired missiles over Taiwan and cut military contacts with Washington after former House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-governed island in August 2022.
"There can be no backing off of helping Ukraine because if we fail here, there goes Taiwan," Graham told reporters.
"If you're running for President, as a Republican or Democrat, I don't know how you can make the argument that we're stronger against China if we pull the plug on Ukraine - that makes zero sense. What I want the Chinese to see is that invading a neighbor is not as easy as it looks."
He continued: "The best way to protect Taiwan and world order is for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to lose."
In order for a long-anticipated Ukraine counteroffensive to succeed, its forces need more and better armaments, such as US-made F-16 fighter jets and longer-range weapons, Graham said.
"There are weapons that matter and we've been too slow getting weapons that matter to the Ukrainian military ... my message to the Biden administration is, I appreciate what you have done. You need to do more," said Graham.
Reuters
World
Failure
Back
Ukraine
Signal
China
Taiwan
US
Senator
Next
Chinese ships ignore Vietnam demand to leave area close to Russian-run gas fields
Ukraine shoots down 10 missiles, over 20 drones in Russian attacks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-02
US seeks allies' backing for possible China sanctions over Ukraine war
World
2023-03-02
US seeks allies' backing for possible China sanctions over Ukraine war
0
Middle East
2023-05-25
Russia's mercenaries send back bodies of US and Turkish citizens from Ukraine
Middle East
2023-05-25
Russia's mercenaries send back bodies of US and Turkish citizens from Ukraine
0
World
2023-05-21
G7 signals long-term Ukraine support to Russia, woos 'Global South'
World
2023-05-21
G7 signals long-term Ukraine support to Russia, woos 'Global South'
0
World
2023-05-19
Poland urges China to pressure Russia to end war in Ukraine
World
2023-05-19
Poland urges China to pressure Russia to end war in Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
14:45
EU condemns Russian deal to station nuclear warheads in Belarus
World
14:45
EU condemns Russian deal to station nuclear warheads in Belarus
0
World
14:34
IMF says US interest rates need to stay higher to bring inflation down
World
14:34
IMF says US interest rates need to stay higher to bring inflation down
0
World
14:15
IMF, others should give $100 bln climate FX guarantee – document
World
14:15
IMF, others should give $100 bln climate FX guarantee – document
0
World
14:09
Brazil says UN confirmed Amazonian city of Belem as COP30 host
World
14:09
Brazil says UN confirmed Amazonian city of Belem as COP30 host
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-18
Beirut's cultural scene revives again as Sursock Museum will soon come back to life
Variety
2023-04-18
Beirut's cultural scene revives again as Sursock Museum will soon come back to life
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02
Any upcoming agreement between Hezbollah, Bkerki?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02
Any upcoming agreement between Hezbollah, Bkerki?
0
Middle East
09:07
Kuwait suspends new visas for Philippines workers in rights row
Middle East
09:07
Kuwait suspends new visas for Philippines workers in rights row
0
Variety
2023-04-18
Lebanese hop on the ChatGPT craze, as the platform translates into the Lebanese dialect
Variety
2023-04-18
Lebanese hop on the ChatGPT craze, as the platform translates into the Lebanese dialect
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
02:01
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
Lebanon Economy
02:01
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
2
Lebanon News
04:25
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
04:25
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
3
Press Highlights
01:17
Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate
Press Highlights
01:17
Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate
4
Press Highlights
00:11
Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections
Press Highlights
00:11
Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections
5
Lebanon Economy
03:53
Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid
Lebanon Economy
03:53
Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid
6
Lebanon News
09:49
Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement
Lebanon News
09:49
Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement
7
Middle East
04:42
Turkey election 2023: What's at stake in the runoff?
Middle East
04:42
Turkey election 2023: What's at stake in the runoff?
8
Lebanon News
05:18
MP Bilal Houshaymi to LBCI: Hezbollah's 'parade' is a message to the inside, not the outside
Lebanon News
05:18
MP Bilal Houshaymi to LBCI: Hezbollah's 'parade' is a message to the inside, not the outside
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More