News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Prince Harry set for London court appearance
World
2023-06-05 | 03:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Prince Harry set for London court appearance
Prince Harry is expected to appear at London's High Court on Monday as he prepares to give evidence in his lawsuit against the publisher of British tabloid the Daily Mirror.
Harry, King Charles' younger son, will this week become the first senior British royal to give evidence in court for 130 years, which is likely to take place on Monday or Tuesday.
He is one of more than 100 other high-profile figures suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, for alleged phone-hacking and other unlawful behavior between 1991 and 2011.
The trial began last month, as lawyers representing Harry and three other test claimants attempted to prove that unlawful information gathering was carried out with the knowledge and approval of senior editors and executives.
MGN, now owned by Reach (RCH.L), apologized at the start of the trial for one admitted occasion that the Sunday People had unlawfully sought information about Harry, accepting he was entitled to compensation.
But it has rejected his other allegations, saying he had no evidence for his claims. Buckingham Palace is likely to feature prominently in Harry's cross-examination, with MGN arguing that some information had come from royal aides.
This week's appearance will be the second time this year Harry has attended the High Court, after joining singer Elton John and others for hearings in March over their lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily and Sunday Mail tabloids.
Harry, the fifth-in-line to the throne, has barely been out of the headlines in the last six months.
He is in engaged in several legal battles with the British press, including a similar phone-hacking case against Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper arm.
The prince has also accused his family and their aides in his memoir and Netflix documentary series of colluding with tabloids. The palace has not commented on those accusations.
Reuters
World
Prince Harry
London
Court
Appearance
UK
Next
Russia says it thwarted major Ukrainian offensive, killed hundreds
Fighter jets chase small plane in Washington area before it crashes in Virginia
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-25
Prince Harry takes on Murdoch's UK group in latest court action against papers
Variety
2023-04-25
Prince Harry takes on Murdoch's UK group in latest court action against papers
0
World
2023-03-27
Prince Harry arrives for UK court hearing against Daily Mail publisher
World
2023-03-27
Prince Harry arrives for UK court hearing against Daily Mail publisher
0
World
2023-06-02
Why is Prince Harry giving evidence in court?
World
2023-06-02
Why is Prince Harry giving evidence in court?
0
World
2023-05-23
Ukraine courts Africa and 'Global South' as peace plans proliferate
World
2023-05-23
Ukraine courts Africa and 'Global South' as peace plans proliferate
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:25
Shelling, looting in Sudan's capital as military factions battle for eighth week
World
07:25
Shelling, looting in Sudan's capital as military factions battle for eighth week
0
World
07:15
In mafia drug raids, 25 arrested in Italy, Belgium, Germany
World
07:15
In mafia drug raids, 25 arrested in Italy, Belgium, Germany
0
World
07:13
Philippine president reappoints former defense minister, chooses health chief
World
07:13
Philippine president reappoints former defense minister, chooses health chief
0
World
07:11
Higher wage costs force UK services firms to push up prices
World
07:11
Higher wage costs force UK services firms to push up prices
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-05-26
Turkey cenbank's net forex reserves negative for first time since 2002
Middle East
2023-05-26
Turkey cenbank's net forex reserves negative for first time since 2002
0
World
2023-05-29
Boeing looks to sell at least 150 737 Max jets to Riyadh Air - Bloomberg News
World
2023-05-29
Boeing looks to sell at least 150 737 Max jets to Riyadh Air - Bloomberg News
0
Lebanon News
07:23
Former Economy Minister discusses bilateral economic cooperation with London Chamber President
Lebanon News
07:23
Former Economy Minister discusses bilateral economic cooperation with London Chamber President
0
Press Highlights
01:10
Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination
Press Highlights
01:10
Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:05
Speaker Berri calls for a session on June 14th at 11:00 AM to elect a president
Lebanon News
04:05
Speaker Berri calls for a session on June 14th at 11:00 AM to elect a president
2
Middle East
03:32
Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE attend BRICS meeting in South Africa, as bloc mulls expansion
Middle East
03:32
Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE attend BRICS meeting in South Africa, as bloc mulls expansion
3
Lebanon News
12:11
Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency
Lebanon News
12:11
Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency
4
Lebanon Economy
03:37
Hanke's Annual Misery Index: Lebanon's inflation woes push it to fourth place
Lebanon Economy
03:37
Hanke's Annual Misery Index: Lebanon's inflation woes push it to fourth place
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Opposition Forces, FPM signal potential alliance, nominating Azour for Presidency
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Opposition Forces, FPM signal potential alliance, nominating Azour for Presidency
6
Press Highlights
01:42
Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt's vacation decision in the presidential file
Press Highlights
01:42
Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt's vacation decision in the presidential file
7
Press Highlights
01:10
Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination
Press Highlights
01:10
Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Iraq, Syria forge closer ties to confront shared challenges
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Iraq, Syria forge closer ties to confront shared challenges
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More