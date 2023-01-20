Sports

Ronaldo, Messi roll back the years in nine-goal thriller

2023-01-20 | 04:16
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Ronaldo, Messi roll back the years in nine-goal thriller

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi transported fans back in time to the heyday of their storied rivalry, as both forwards got on the scoresheet in an exhibition match on Thursday before Hugo Ekitike earned 10-man PSG a 5-4 win over the Riyadh Season Team.

While the match may not have much significance for the teams involved, soccer fans around the world got plenty of bang for their buck as a story that has dominated the sport for over a decade appeared to come to an end in a memorable goalfest.
 
In an action-packed first half at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, goals from Messi and Marquinhos were cancelled out by a Ronaldo brace, while PSG's Juan Bernat was sent off for a lunging tackle on Saudi international Salem Al-Dawsari.
 
Both teams kept their foot on the gas in the second half, but Ekitike's 78th-minute strike eventually made the difference on the night.
 
"We saw lots of goals in a magnificent stadium with an incredible atmosphere," PSG coach Cristophe Galtier said.
 
"This evening, we played in a lively stadium with lots of support. I enjoyed the way that they honoured the numerous stars that were on the pitch."
 
Decked in a new black and gold kit, PSG made a blistering start to the game, racing into the lead in the third minute thanks to a deft finish from Messi.
 
Played through on goal by Neymar, Messi was able to poke the ball past goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Owais, who he last faced in Saudi Arabia's shock World Cup win over Argentina in November.
 
Despite going behind early, the Riyadh Season Team - a combined Saudi Pro League XI featuring players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal - had numerous chances.
 
Ronaldo was an ever-present threat and won a penalty when goalkeeper Keylor Navas clattered into him. Sporting a bright red bruise on his cheek as a result of the collision, Ronaldo picked himself up to calmly convert the spot kick and level the game.
 
Bernat was shown a red card right after the equaliser, but the Ligue 1 club responded well to going a man down, scoring through defender Marquinhos.
 
Their lead would not last long, as Ronaldo once again levelled the game on the verge of halftime, hammering home a rebound after Sergio Ramos botched a straightforward clearance.
 
The goals continued to come thick and fast after the break, as Ramos turned in a Kylian Mbappe cross before South Korean Jang Hyun-soo replied with a near-post header from a corner to make it 3-3.
 
A handball by Ali Al-Bulaihi gave the visitors a penalty, which was expertly dispatched by Mbappe on the hour. It was Mbappe's last contribution, as he was taken off shortly after, along with team mates Messi and Neymar, as well as Ronaldo.
 
Ekitike then extended PSG's lead to 5-3 with a thumping finish following a lung-busting run from the halfway line before Anderson Talisca scored a late consolation goal for the Saudis in added time.
 
Though he was unable to get his newest chapter in Saudi Arabia off to a winning start, 37-year-old Ronaldo will take heart from his performance as he prepares to make his first competitive appearance for Al Nassr when they host Al Ettifaq on Sunday.
 

Sports

Ronaldo

Messi

Al Nassr

Riyadh

PSG

Nine

Goals

Thriller

Saudi Arabia

KSA

LBCI Next
Man City close gap at the top with thrilling comeback win over Spurs
Bayern sign goalkeeper Sommer from Gladbach to replace injured Neuer
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-01-17

Ronaldo to make Saudi debut in friendly against PSG

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-11

Al Nassr say Ronaldo has no clause in contract to support Saudi World Cup bid

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-09

Ronaldo could make Saudi debut in PSG friendly

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-02

Modric responds to an offer to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
05:39

Former Tottenham defender Walkes dies aged 25

LBCI
Sports
05:35

Man City close gap at the top with thrilling comeback win over Spurs

LBCI
Sports
11:10

Bayern sign goalkeeper Sommer from Gladbach to replace injured Neuer

LBCI
Sports
10:51

Manchester City top Deloitte Money League for second straight year

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-17

Lebanese fears over protests returning to streets

LBCI
World
06:17

Hundreds evacuated as blaze erupts in slum next to Seoul's posh Gangnam district

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-16

Barcelona ease to 3-1 victory over Real Madrid to win Super Cup

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Lebanon loses UN voting rights after failing to pay $1.8M in dues

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app