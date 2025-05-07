News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza rescuers say nine killed in new Israeli strike on school sheltering displaced
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-05-2025 | 00:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza rescuers say nine killed in new Israeli strike on school sheltering displaced
Gaza's civil defense agency said Wednesday that nine people were killed in a fresh Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people in the center of the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.
"Nine dead and dozens of injuries in a new airstrike that targeted the northern side of Abu Humeisa School, which shelters displaced people in Al-Bureij camp," civil defense media officer Ahmad Radwan told AFP, after rescuers said an earlier Israeli strike on the same site killed 22.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Rescuers
Israel
Strike
Shelter
Israeli minister says 'Gaza will be entirely destroyed'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-17
Gaza rescuers say 16 killed in Israeli strike on tents of displaced people
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-17
Gaza rescuers say 16 killed in Israeli strike on tents of displaced people
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-09
Gaza rescuers say 20 killed in Israel strike on residential block
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-09
Gaza rescuers say 20 killed in Israel strike on residential block
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-02
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strikes on two homes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-02
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strikes on two homes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-03
Gaza rescuers say children among 11 killed in Israel strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-03
Gaza rescuers say children among 11 killed in Israel strike
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06
Israeli minister says 'Gaza will be entirely destroyed'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06
Israeli minister says 'Gaza will be entirely destroyed'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:03
Mediator Qatar says 'efforts ongoing' for Gaza ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:03
Mediator Qatar says 'efforts ongoing' for Gaza ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56
UN humanitarian office rejects Israeli plan to shut down current aid system in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56
UN humanitarian office rejects Israeli plan to shut down current aid system in Gaza
0
World News
2025-05-06
China says opposes Israel's actions in Gaza after conquest plan
World News
2025-05-06
China says opposes Israel's actions in Gaza after conquest plan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-01
The slow and unfinished withdrawal from South Lebanon: Israeli forces remain in key strategic positions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-01
The slow and unfinished withdrawal from South Lebanon: Israeli forces remain in key strategic positions
0
World News
00:35
At least eight killed, 29 injured in shelling in Indian border town: Local official
World News
00:35
At least eight killed, 29 injured in shelling in Indian border town: Local official
0
Middle East News
02:40
Israel attack on Sanaa airport caused $500 million in damage
Middle East News
02:40
Israel attack on Sanaa airport caused $500 million in damage
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Mount Lebanon election results still pending as final tallies awaited
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Mount Lebanon election results still pending as final tallies awaited
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
2
Lebanon News
08:02
Turkish intelligence foils attempt to smuggle explosive pager devices destined for Hezbollah
Lebanon News
08:02
Turkish intelligence foils attempt to smuggle explosive pager devices destined for Hezbollah
3
Lebanon News
06:55
Sources tell LBCI: Three Emirati planes, including Etihad Airways, to arrive at Beirut Airport Wednesday
Lebanon News
06:55
Sources tell LBCI: Three Emirati planes, including Etihad Airways, to arrive at Beirut Airport Wednesday
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
UAE lifts travel ban: Lebanon ramps up airport and tourism security
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
UAE lifts travel ban: Lebanon ramps up airport and tourism security
5
Lebanon News
11:00
Municipal and mukhtar election results for Aley, Keserwan, and Jbeil district announced
Lebanon News
11:00
Municipal and mukhtar election results for Aley, Keserwan, and Jbeil district announced
6
Lebanon News
11:40
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Kfar Roummane
Lebanon News
11:40
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Kfar Roummane
7
Lebanon News
00:43
Israeli airstrike kills one in Miyeh w Miyeh, east of Sidon in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:43
Israeli airstrike kills one in Miyeh w Miyeh, east of Sidon in South Lebanon
8
Middle East News
07:55
Israel issues urgent warning for immediate evacuation of Sanaa Airport area in Yemen
Middle East News
07:55
Israel issues urgent warning for immediate evacuation of Sanaa Airport area in Yemen
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More