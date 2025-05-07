Gaza rescuers say nine killed in new Israeli strike on school sheltering displaced

Gaza's civil defense agency said Wednesday that nine people were killed in a fresh Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people in the center of the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.



"Nine dead and dozens of injuries in a new airstrike that targeted the northern side of Abu Humeisa School, which shelters displaced people in Al-Bureij camp," civil defense media officer Ahmad Radwan told AFP, after rescuers said an earlier Israeli strike on the same site killed 22.



AFP