Rescuers say Israeli strike killed at least 12 people in south Gaza

04-06-2025 | 03:43
Rescuers say Israeli strike killed at least 12 people in south Gaza
Rescuers say Israeli strike killed at least 12 people in south Gaza

The civil defense agency in Gaza said an Israeli strike on a tent housing displaced Palestinians near the southern city of Khan Younis on Wednesday killed at least 12 people.

"At least 12 people were killed, including several children and women, in a strike by an Israeli drone this morning on a tent for displaced persons" near Khan Younis, the agency's spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP, adding that four more people had been killed in other strikes.

Israel-Gaza War Updates

