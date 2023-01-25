Sports

Let Hamilton speak out, says Bahrain rights group

2023-01-25 | 06:26
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Let Hamilton speak out, says Bahrain rights group

The London-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) urged Formula One's governing body on Tuesday to allow seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton and other drivers to speak freely on 'political' issues.

The governing FIA updated its International Sporting Code last December with a clause requiring prior written permission for drivers to make or display "political, religious and personal statements or comments".

Mercedes' Hamilton, the sport's all-time most successful driver, has used his profile and platform to address human rights abuses and racial injustice around the world.

"This move appears to be a reaction to drivers, in particular Lewis Hamilton, raising their concerns about the locations chosen for F1 races, including the human rights records of host countries and making powerful interventions where your own organization has been silent," BIRD director Sayed Alwadaei wrote in a letter to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem on Tuesday.

The season starts in Bahrain on March 5 after pre-season testing there.

The Middle East has four races this year -- In Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

The FIA has said the update is merely aligned with "the political neutrality of sport" but Alwadaei said it appeared to target Hamilton.

"We are saying to Mohammed Ben Sulayem that this policy is wrong and it must be reversed immediately," he added.

Hamilton's Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff recently told reporters that the rule change might not be such a big deal in the end.

"We need to see how this really pans out," said the Austrian.

"I have no doubt that Mohammed and the FIA mean well to achieve the right things, it's just about aligning that with the drivers that have been more outspoken in the past.

"I know when Mohammed has spoken to Lewis... it's ended up in a positive conversation. I have no doubt that once people sit at the table together, things will not appear as harsh as when they are being written down in the off-season."

Reuters

Sports

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton

Politics

Bahrain

Rights

FIA

Sayed Alwadaei

F1

LBCI Next
NBA roundup: 25/1/23
Kimmich rescues Bayern with last-gasp equalizer against Cologne
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2022-12-21

FIA bans F1 drivers from 'political' gestures without prior approval

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-20

Lebanon loses UN voting rights after failing to pay $1.8M in dues

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

EBU, Warner Bros Discovery awarded media rights in Europe to 2032

LBCI
World
2023-01-16

Italy arrests No 1 fugitive Mafia boss, 30 years on the run

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
10:49

Djokovic romps on towards 10th Australian title, Linette stuns Pliskova

LBCI
Sports
07:11

Moshiri says Everton not for sale but close to securing stadium investment

LBCI
Sports
07:05

NBA roundup: 25/1/23

LBCI
Sports
06:19

Kimmich rescues Bayern with last-gasp equalizer against Cologne

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

Badri Daher has been released

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-17

Turkey's inflation seen at 42.5 percent in 2023, GDP growth at 3 percent

LBCI
Variety
07:45

For the first time in Lebanon, separating Siamese twins ends successfully

LBCI
Middle East
06:14

Egypt economic growth this year seen quicker than government forecast

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app