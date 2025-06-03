Iran’s Araghchi visits Beirut reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty

Lebanon News
03-06-2025 | 04:33
High views
Iran’s Araghchi visits Beirut reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty
0min
Iran’s Araghchi visits Beirut reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, arrived in Beirut from Egypt on Tuesday for an official visit, during which he will hold talks with senior Lebanese officials.

“I’m very pleased to have the opportunity to visit Lebanon again and meet with its leaders and people,” Araghchi said upon arriving. 

In remarks, Araghchi emphasized that “the Islamic Republic of Iran places top priority on neighboring countries, West Asia, and our friends in the region” in its foreign policy.

He described Iran’s relationship with Lebanon as “historic and deeply rooted,” noting it has “always been friendly and based on mutual respect.” He said Tehran is committed to maintaining and strengthening those ties “based on mutual respect and shared interests.”

Araghchi also underlined Iran’s support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying, “We have always supported Lebanon’s independence, and we continue to do so during these difficult times.”

