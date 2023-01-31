Sports

Lebanon excelled in Qatar’s Doha Stars Art Gymnastics competition

2023-01-31 | 07:16
1min
Four Young Lebanese gymnasts participated in the Doha Stars Art Gymnastics organized by the Qatar Gymnastics Federation with a record participation of 150 male and female athletes representing seven countries, namely Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Jordan, the UAE, Tunisia, and Qatar.

The participants, Nour Qaddum, Elena Nasr, Shirley El Khoury, and Alexa Jomhouri, won several medals in various age groups.   

Elena Nasr, LEVEL 2, won four gold medals and a silver medal, while Nour Qaddum starred for Level 1, where she won 3 gold, one silver, and one bronze medal. In contrast, Shirley El Khoury (Level 2) won a gold medal and four silver medals. She also won second place as the second-best player in the tournament in her age group, while Alexa Jomhouri (LEVEL 1) won a silver medal and three bronze medals.   

When the team returned to Lebanon, they were welcomed by their club members and a crowd of fans to honor them for their win.
 

