Ahmedabad police chief says 'appears to be no survivor' in India air crash

Police in the Indian city of Ahmedabad said no survivors were expected after a London-bound passenger plane with 242 on board crashed Thursday, warning of more deaths where the jet smashed down.



"There appears to be no survivor in the crash," city police commissioner GS Malik told AFP. "And since the airplane has fallen on an area which was residential and had some offices, there are more casualties as well". He did not give further details of those killed on the ground.





AFP