Sports

France defender Varane retires from international football

2023-02-02 | 09:05
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
France defender Varane retires from international football

France defender Raphael Varane is retiring from international football, ending a 10-year career with Les Bleus in which he won the World Cup in 2018 and was a runners-up four years later.

The 29-year-old, who has 93 caps after making his debut in 2013, and also helped Didier Deschamps's side win the UEFA Nations League in the 2020-21 season.

"Representing our beautiful country for a decade has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Varane said in a statement.
 
"Every time I wore that special blue jersey I felt an immense sense of pride, the duty to give everything, to play with my heart and to win every time we took the field.

"I've been thinking about it for several months and I decided that it was the right time for me to retire from international football."

The Manchester United defender helped France reach a second straight World Cup final in Qatar last year where they were beaten by Argentina on penalties.
 
Varane's decision comes just weeks after France's World Cup-winning goalkeeper and captain, Hugo Lloris, announced his retirement from international football aged 36.

The defender added that it was time for a "talented group of young players" to take on the mantle.

"Raphael called me a few days ago to explain that he wanted to end his international career. He's an intelligent boy who knows how to take the time to think about it and weigh up the pros and cons before deciding," France coach Deschamps said.
 
"Raphael believes he has reached the end of his adventure with the French team. I've been in a similar situation to him, I understand his arguments and respect his decision.

"As our paths separate, I wanted to salute his honesty, his unfailing commitment to the blue jersey. Raphael has played a central role on and off the field for the past decade."
 

Sports

French

Football

Player

Raphael Varane

International

Retirement

World Cup

Winner

Manchester United

Real Madrid

Career

LBCI Next
NBA roundup: 2/2/23
NFL quarterback Tom Brady says he is retiring 'for good'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-01-09

Mbappe, Real Madrid slam French football president for 'disrespecting' Zidane

LBCI
Sports
2022-12-21

French federation to take action against abusers of World Cup players

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-19

Argentine corn field planted with face of World Cup winner Messi

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-10

France captain Lloris announces international retirement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
11:26

Baltics, Poland call for ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes at Olympics

LBCI
Sports
11:23

Mbappe to miss Champions League clash with Bayern Munich due to injury

LBCI
Sports
11:05

Man United's Greenwood has all charges dropped

LBCI
Sports
09:24

Martial, Fred strike as Man United ease past Forest into final

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Turki Al-Sheikh shares Fairouz song clip, among rumors of appearance in Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Sports
11:05

Man United's Greenwood has all charges dropped

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-01

What to expect during the green comet's encounter with Earth

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-24

US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app