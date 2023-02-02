News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
14
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
14
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
France defender Varane retires from international football
2023-02-02 | 09:05
Share
2
min
France defender Varane retires from international football
France defender Raphael Varane is retiring from international football, ending a 10-year career with Les Bleus in which he won the World Cup in 2018 and was a runners-up four years later.
The 29-year-old, who has 93 caps after making his debut in 2013, and also helped Didier Deschamps's side win the UEFA Nations League in the 2020-21 season.
"Representing our beautiful country for a decade has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Varane said in a statement.
"Every time I wore that special blue jersey I felt an immense sense of pride, the duty to give everything, to play with my heart and to win every time we took the field.
"I've been thinking about it for several months and I decided that it was the right time for me to retire from international football."
The Manchester United defender helped France reach a second straight World Cup final in Qatar last year where they were beaten by Argentina on penalties.
Varane's decision comes just weeks after France's World Cup-winning goalkeeper and captain, Hugo Lloris, announced his retirement from international football aged 36.
The defender added that it was time for a "talented group of young players" to take on the mantle.
"Raphael called me a few days ago to explain that he wanted to end his international career. He's an intelligent boy who knows how to take the time to think about it and weigh up the pros and cons before deciding," France coach Deschamps said.
"Raphael believes he has reached the end of his adventure with the French team. I've been in a similar situation to him, I understand his arguments and respect his decision.
"As our paths separate, I wanted to salute his honesty, his unfailing commitment to the blue jersey. Raphael has played a central role on and off the field for the past decade."
Reuters
Sports
French
Football
Player
Raphael Varane
International
Retirement
World Cup
Winner
Manchester United
Real Madrid
Career
Next
NBA roundup: 2/2/23
NFL quarterback Tom Brady says he is retiring 'for good'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-01-09
Mbappe, Real Madrid slam French football president for 'disrespecting' Zidane
Sports
2023-01-09
Mbappe, Real Madrid slam French football president for 'disrespecting' Zidane
0
Sports
2022-12-21
French federation to take action against abusers of World Cup players
Sports
2022-12-21
French federation to take action against abusers of World Cup players
0
Sports
2023-01-19
Argentine corn field planted with face of World Cup winner Messi
Sports
2023-01-19
Argentine corn field planted with face of World Cup winner Messi
0
Sports
2023-01-10
France captain Lloris announces international retirement
Sports
2023-01-10
France captain Lloris announces international retirement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
11:26
Baltics, Poland call for ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes at Olympics
Sports
11:26
Baltics, Poland call for ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes at Olympics
0
Sports
11:23
Mbappe to miss Champions League clash with Bayern Munich due to injury
Sports
11:23
Mbappe to miss Champions League clash with Bayern Munich due to injury
0
Sports
11:05
Man United's Greenwood has all charges dropped
Sports
11:05
Man United's Greenwood has all charges dropped
0
Sports
09:24
Martial, Fred strike as Man United ease past Forest into final
Sports
09:24
Martial, Fred strike as Man United ease past Forest into final
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-05
Turki Al-Sheikh shares Fairouz song clip, among rumors of appearance in Saudi Arabia
Variety
2023-01-05
Turki Al-Sheikh shares Fairouz song clip, among rumors of appearance in Saudi Arabia
0
Sports
11:05
Man United's Greenwood has all charges dropped
Sports
11:05
Man United's Greenwood has all charges dropped
0
Variety
2023-02-01
What to expect during the green comet's encounter with Earth
Variety
2023-02-01
What to expect during the green comet's encounter with Earth
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-24
US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast
Lebanon News
2023-01-24
US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:44
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
12:44
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
2
Lebanon Economy
08:34
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
08:34
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
3
Sports
11:05
Man United's Greenwood has all charges dropped
Sports
11:05
Man United's Greenwood has all charges dropped
4
World
07:41
Analysis: Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift
World
07:41
Analysis: Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift
5
Press Highlights
04:57
We are not the state to support Lebanon's education: International organizations
Press Highlights
04:57
We are not the state to support Lebanon's education: International organizations
6
Press Highlights
02:32
Jumblatt presidential initiative will lead Moawad to withdraw candidacy
Press Highlights
02:32
Jumblatt presidential initiative will lead Moawad to withdraw candidacy
7
Sports
09:19
Barcelona secure gritty win at Betis to extend lead
Sports
09:19
Barcelona secure gritty win at Betis to extend lead
8
Lebanon Economy
09:59
BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese
Lebanon Economy
09:59
BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store