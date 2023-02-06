Sports

Zelenskiy urges Olympic sponsors to keep Russia out of Games

2023-02-06 | 05:18
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Zelenskiy urges Olympic sponsors to keep Russia out of Games

Ukraine has sent letters to companies that back the International Olympic Committee urging them to keep Russian athletes out of the Paris Olympic Games, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

Zelenskiy has been spearheading a drive to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in the games under a neutral flag. Zelenskiy has said their presence would normalize Russia's invasion of his country and make "terror" acceptable.
 
"Ukraine has sent appropriate letters to the companies that provide the biggest support for the International Olympic Committee," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

"These are large international companies who clearly have an interest in ensuring that their reputation and support is not used for war propaganda."

The IOC said in late January that the Olympic Council of Asia had offered Russian and Belarusian athletes the chance to compete in Asia, drawing an outcry from Kyiv which has called for Russian athletes to be banned over Russia's invasion.
 
The committee said later it was standing by sanctions imposed against Russia, which invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago and Belarus whose authorities provided support for the invasion.
 

Sports

Zelenskiy

Urges

Olympic

Committee

IOC

Sponsors

Russia

Participation

Unacceptable

Ukraine

War

Paris

Games

Invasion

Politics

Government

LBCI Next
NBA roundup: 6/2/23
Former decision-maker Dodd questions FIFA over Saudi tourism deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-01-30

Ukraine's Zelenskiy presses drive to keep Russia out of Paris Olympics

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-27

Ukraine could boycott Olympics if Russians allowed back

LBCI
World
2023-01-20

UK joins international push to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine invasion

LBCI
World
07:56

Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
08:06

Manchester City charged by Premier League over alleged financial rule breaches

LBCI
Sports
06:41

Manchester City referred to commission over alleged financial rule breaches

LBCI
Sports
06:37

Barcelona thrash Sevilla 3-0 to extend their LaLiga lead

LBCI
Sports
06:19

Kane's record-breaking goal seals Tottenham win over Man City

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:17

WHO concerned about some areas of Turkey after earthquake

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-12

Beirut Airport recorded shocking numbers of travelers in 2022

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-29

Spanish PM reaffirms support for UNIFIL during latest visit to Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app