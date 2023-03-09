News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Pogba fitness to be assessed ahead of Europa League clash
2023-03-09 | 06:12
Share
1
min
Pogba fitness to be assessed ahead of Europa League clash
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said Paul Pogba's fitness will be assessed ahead of Juventus' Europa League last-16 first leg against Freiburg on Thursday as the midfielder hopes to make his first start since returning from injury.
After missing the first half of the campaign through injury, Pogba, who rejoined Juventus from Manchester United in the close-season, made his second debut for the club in their 4-2 win over Torino last month as a substitute.
He came off the bench again on Sunday in their 1-0 defeat to AS Roma in Serie A.
"Yesterday Pogba did a good training session, today he rested, tomorrow morning we will know if he is available. Today he didn't work with the team: I think he's available, but we'll see," Allegri told a news conference.
Twice European champions Juventus have lost just one of their last 20 Europa League games, before hosting Freiburg in Turin.
"Tomorrow we want to lay the foundations for the second leg," he added.
"They are physically strong, they are fifth in Germany, they are unbeaten in Europe. We have to get back to winning ways at home."
Reuters
Sports
Paul Pogba
Fitness
Assessed
Ahead
Europa League
Clash
Juventus
Italy
Freiburg
Next
Swiss prosecutors drop investigation into FIFA boss Infantino over private jet
Lebanon partakes in the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific championship
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-03-03
Bayern face defensive puzzle ahead of PSG clash next week
Sports
2023-03-03
Bayern face defensive puzzle ahead of PSG clash next week
0
World
2023-02-21
Italy's Meloni criticizes Putin's speech ahead of Zelenskiy talks
World
2023-02-21
Italy's Meloni criticizes Putin's speech ahead of Zelenskiy talks
0
Sports
2023-02-09
State of emergency at PSG ahead of Bayern Champions League clash
Sports
2023-02-09
State of emergency at PSG ahead of Bayern Champions League clash
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:16
Concerns rise among Christians ahead of Beirut municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
09:16
Concerns rise among Christians ahead of Beirut municipal elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
09:43
UEFA home-grown rules partially incompatible with EU rules, EU court adviser says
Sports
09:43
UEFA home-grown rules partially incompatible with EU rules, EU court adviser says
0
Sports
09:34
Swiss prosecutors drop investigation into FIFA boss Infantino over private jet
Sports
09:34
Swiss prosecutors drop investigation into FIFA boss Infantino over private jet
0
Variety
06:09
Lebanon partakes in the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific championship
Variety
06:09
Lebanon partakes in the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific championship
0
Sports
06:06
Steely Milan edge Tottenham to reach Champions League quarters
Sports
06:06
Steely Milan edge Tottenham to reach Champions League quarters
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-02-16
Benzema strikes twice as Real beat Elche 4-0
Sports
2023-02-16
Benzema strikes twice as Real beat Elche 4-0
0
Variety
2023-03-07
Believer, a new approach to gaming, raises $55M from Lightspeed, A16Z, and more
Variety
2023-03-07
Believer, a new approach to gaming, raises $55M from Lightspeed, A16Z, and more
0
Variety
2023-01-09
Vote for Lebanon’s Yasmina Zaytoun in Miss Universe
Variety
2023-01-09
Vote for Lebanon’s Yasmina Zaytoun in Miss Universe
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:59
Why are banks resuming their strike on Tuesday?
News Bulletin Reports
08:59
Why are banks resuming their strike on Tuesday?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
2
World
05:17
Australia expected to buy up to 5 Virginia class submarines as part of AUKUS
World
05:17
Australia expected to buy up to 5 Virginia class submarines as part of AUKUS
3
World
04:17
Russian missile strikes on Ukraine kill six, knock out power
World
04:17
Russian missile strikes on Ukraine kill six, knock out power
4
World
03:30
Russian missiles hit Ukrainian cities, cut power to nuclear plant
World
03:30
Russian missiles hit Ukrainian cities, cut power to nuclear plant
5
Press Highlights
05:06
Bkerke considers "third option" as Christian parties, KSA reject Frangieh's nomination
Press Highlights
05:06
Bkerke considers "third option" as Christian parties, KSA reject Frangieh's nomination
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:59
Why are banks resuming their strike on Tuesday?
News Bulletin Reports
08:59
Why are banks resuming their strike on Tuesday?
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:16
Concerns rise among Christians ahead of Beirut municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
09:16
Concerns rise among Christians ahead of Beirut municipal elections
8
Middle East
04:03
Likely Israel strike damages Syria airport
Middle East
04:03
Likely Israel strike damages Syria airport
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store