News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Olympics - Paris 2024 plans Games relay changes, fewer torches
2023-03-21 | 07:44
Share
2
min
Olympics - Paris 2024 plans Games relay changes, fewer torches
Paris 2024 Olympic torchbearers may not all get to keep their torches as a cherished memento of the Games because organizers plan to cut down on the number made in the name of sustainability, a source told Reuters.
It is still unclear how many torches, which usually burn a mixture of gases, will be produced for the thousands of runners who will take part in next year's relay ahead of the July 26-Aug. 11 summer Olympics.
But organizers are planning changes to the traditional months-long relay across the host nation to make it more environmentally friendly and sustainable.
There will also be far fewer torches than the several thousand usually produced for an Olympic relay by host cities, the source close to the torch lighting and relay planning process told Reuters.
Olympic Games torch bearers, who run a few hundred meters each with their torch before using it to ignite the torch of the next runner, can usually buy the torch as a souvenir of their participation.
"The organizers are planning not to use individual torches for each of the runners," the source said. "They are planning to produce fewer and the reasons cited are sustainability concerns."
The relay in the host country starts after the torch-lighting ceremony in Greece's Olympia, the site of the ancient Games.
No dates have been announced for the torch-lighting ceremony in Greece and the start of the relay in April 2024 in France after the flame arrives in the southern port of Marseille.
Paris organizers told Reuters there would still be the traditional passing of the flame from one torch to the next between runners in a more environmentally friendly model of the relay.
"With a view to reducing our environmental impact we are thinking of another model so that everyone can keep a souvenir of this unique moment and share it with their entourage and the greatest number of people," a Paris 2024 official told Reuters.
Organisers did not comment on the number of torches to be produced, saying it was still "a work in progress."
The Tokyo Games relay in 2021 used some 10,000 torch bearers. More than 12,000 ran with the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic flame, while the London 2012 summer Olympics had more than 8,000 torch bearers.
Reuters
Sports
Paris
Olympics
2024
Rules
Plans
Games
Relay
Race
Changes
Fewer
Torches
NBA roundup: 21/3/23
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:16
Netflix plans to release 40 more games this year, will add Monument Valley in 2024
Variety
10:16
Netflix plans to release 40 more games this year, will add Monument Valley in 2024
0
Variety
08:42
EV charger makers brace for slowdown as new Made In America rules kick in
Variety
08:42
EV charger makers brace for slowdown as new Made In America rules kick in
0
World
2023-03-07
Paris: Notre Dame Cathedral set to reopen in December 2024
World
2023-03-07
Paris: Notre Dame Cathedral set to reopen in December 2024
0
Sports
2023-03-02
Djokovic targets elusive gold medal at Paris Olympics
Sports
2023-03-02
Djokovic targets elusive gold medal at Paris Olympics
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
05:57
NBA roundup: 21/3/23
Sports
05:57
NBA roundup: 21/3/23
0
Variety
04:00
The Lebanese MMA delegation returns to Beirut with a big win
Variety
04:00
The Lebanese MMA delegation returns to Beirut with a big win
0
Variety
10:39
Lebanon earns three gold medals in World Muay Thai Championship in Thailand
Variety
10:39
Lebanon earns three gold medals in World Muay Thai Championship in Thailand
0
Sports
2023-03-20
NBA roundup: 20/3/23
Sports
2023-03-20
NBA roundup: 20/3/23
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
07:43
Corm asks 'Alfa,' 'Touch' to provide 30 free minutes with each $7.5 recharge card valid for 30 days
Lebanon Economy
07:43
Corm asks 'Alfa,' 'Touch' to provide 30 free minutes with each $7.5 recharge card valid for 30 days
0
Variety
09:16
Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University
Variety
09:16
Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-25
Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion
Lebanon News
2023-02-25
Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion
0
Middle East
05:15
Saudi deposit lifts Turkey's net FX reserves to $25 bln
Middle East
05:15
Saudi deposit lifts Turkey's net FX reserves to $25 bln
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027
2
Lebanon Economy
06:10
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
Lebanon Economy
06:10
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
3
Lebanon News
06:33
Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula
Lebanon News
06:33
Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula
4
Press Highlights
03:53
Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt
Press Highlights
03:53
Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt
5
Lebanon Economy
06:52
Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform
Lebanon Economy
06:52
Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform
6
Variety
09:16
Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University
Variety
09:16
Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:58
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
09:58
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
8
Variety
10:47
Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown
Variety
10:47
Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store