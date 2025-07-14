Hamas says Netanyahu 'unwilling' to reach Gaza truce deal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-07-2025 | 11:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas says Netanyahu &#39;unwilling&#39; to reach Gaza truce deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas says Netanyahu 'unwilling' to reach Gaza truce deal

Hamas accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday of not wanting to reach a deal to end the war in Gaza as talks in Qatar entered their second week.

"Netanyahu is skilled at thwarting one round of negotiations after another, and is unwilling to reach any agreement," the Palestinian militant group said in a statement on its Telegram channel.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Israel

PM

Netanyahu

Gaza

Truce

Deal

LBCI Next
Trump says hopes to get Gaza 'straightened out' over next week
Israeli political official accuses Hamas of sabotaging Gaza ceasefire talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-22

Hamas official says delegation heading to Egypt to discuss 'new ideas' for Gaza truce

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-05

Israel says 'no decision yet' on Hamas response to Gaza truce proposal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-02

Hamas says ready to 'immediately' hold round of Gaza truce talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-28

Qatar urges Israel, Hamas to seize 'window of opportunity' for Gaza truce

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:55

Gaza mediators working to bridge 'remaining gaps' in Doha talks: Official to AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:23

Trump says hopes to get Gaza 'straightened out' over next week

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-12

Israeli political official accuses Hamas of sabotaging Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-12

Sources to Reuters: Dispute over Israeli troop withdrawal hinders Gaza truce talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-09

Beijing says US Panama Canal remarks 'maliciously attacked' China

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-04-29

Meta releases standalone AI app

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:14

Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to boost financial oversight

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-26

Bassil says the FPM remains a major political force

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
01:08

Turkish Airlines denies flight cancellations to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan

LBCI
Middle East News
01:26

More than 30 killed in sectarian clashes in Syria's Sweida, interior ministry says

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:14

Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to boost financial oversight

LBCI
Middle East News
07:55

Israel strikes tanks in Syria's Sweida

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Washington calls on Lebanon to set deadline for state control over Hezbollah arms: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
13:45

Israel says Syria strikes 'a clear warning to the Syrian regime'

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Jeita Grotto to welcome visitors starting July 15

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

The tale of the Levant: Bilad al-Sham reawakens as history echoes in Barrack's warning

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More